Sometimes real life steps in and puts a perspective on things.
Shelby Valley junior quarterback Russ Osborne and his teammates were preparing for the upcoming season when the flooding hit.
The Wildcats dropped everything and rallied around each other.
They helped their teammates who were affected and then they helped the community around them.
All while still practicing for the upcoming season.
“We only had a few people who got hit, thank God,” Osborne said. “We got there whenever we could to help them out and they’re doing pretty well right now, but there are still some people up on Longfork and Myra who was hit really hard. We’re still praying for them. We want to go out on this field and show them what we can do and help them not to think about that stuff for just a little while each Friday night.
“We took a few days off. Every day this week some of us guys have been helping out at Little Valley and anywhere we can go to help. We just want to help out and to put that into perspective is really important. Not everything is about football. Just helping the community in anyway they need is just as important. Obviously, we have to come out here in the evenings and put out great efforts and still have great practices, but we still want to help out anyway we can.”
Osborne wants to use each Friday night to help his community heal and forget for a few hours of the damage that the flood left behind.
“That’s awesome to just come out here and do something like that means that we’re blessed,” Osborne said. “Not many kids get the chance to play and it mean more to their community who is hurting. For all 40 to 45 of us, it’s just awesome to come out here and do what we do every Friday night.”
Osborne has had an outstanding start to his career at Shelby Valley.
During his freshman year at quarterback he was 92 for 173 passing for 1,891 yards and 22 TDs with seven interceptions. He also was second on the team in rushing. He rushed for 580 yards and six TDs on 77 carries.
In his sophomore season, he was 137 for 218 passing for 2,455 yards and 19 TDs with nine interceptions. He also rushed for 785 yards and 15 TDs on 114 carries.
“This is the best time of year in my opinion,” Osborne said. “Everybody loves coming out and going to the scrimmages. The first games are coming up. Practice has been picking up intensity and we started full pads, so we’re just really excited to come out here and show the community what we got. Everybody knows what we went through, so we just want to give them something to look forward to and make them proud.”
Shelby Valley finished with a 5-6 record and a first round playoff defeat last season in a rebuild year.
This year, the Wildcats return plenty of experience and are looking to improve from a solid 2021 season.
“Yeah for sure,” Osborne said. “We only graduated two on offense. Ethan (Bentley) and Gavin (Branham). Gavin and Ethan played both ways which will hurt. But we return our hole receiving corps back. We have Jon Luke (Fields), Brady (Bentley) and Jesse Mullins has stepped up huge in seven-on-sevens. Ethan Mullins has come and shown out and we know what Jayden (Newsome) is going to do. He’s had three 1,000 yard seasons. That’s pretty special. The line up front can be special. They are going to be something else. Kyler (Click) is a big guy. Caleb (Lovins) is the only center in the state who I think can get out and pull. Lincoln (Billiter) has been playing on the line and he’s just an athlete. And in my grade, Caden (Howell) and Brendon (Whetsel) have stepped up. It’s exciting and hopefully, we can continue to get out there and dominate like we have.”
The offensive line will be key for the Wildcats.
Last season, Kyler Click started as a freshman. He has worked hard and dropped some weight and enters the season in really good shape.
They also return Caleb Lovins at center and Brendon Whetsel up front. Lincoln Billiter has been taking reps on the offensive line as well and Cade Howell could see time up front as well.
“They’re really big,” Osborne said. “We’ll be able to run anytime we want to. The passing approach has been exceptional too. We can run screens or pass anytime we want to. Kyler (Click) was in and out last year, but he’s went on this college circuit and went crazy. Lincoln (Billiter) has adjusted really well. Like I said, Caleb may be the only center in the state that can pull either way and still hold his own in the pass. Caden and Brenden have really developed well. Those two are my best friends and I love them and they’ll be able to do anything they want to as well.”
Shelby Valley is scheduled to open the season at Letcher Central Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Osborne can’t wait to kickoff the season and get back to playing on Friday nights.
“It’s a great feeling just to get out on the field and run around and play,” Osborne said. “We are real blessed to get to do what we love and that is to play in front of all those people. Going out there against Letcher is going to be fun. They’re a big 4A school and they graduated a lot, but everyone knows they’re going to be a tough and hard-nosed football team. It’s going to be fun to go out there on the hill. I love playing up there. It’s a nice field. It’s just going to be great to go there and do what we love.”
In Week 2, Shelby Valley will close out the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
The Wildcats are scheduled to take on Pike Central at 9:00 p.m. in the final game of the two-day event.
“Being the closing game is going to be a lot better because it’s not going to be as hot,” Osborne said. “You get to start about 9:00 p.m., so that’s better. The Pike County Bowl is always fun. I grew up on the sideline as a waterboy during that game. Those have always been some crazy games. We’re going to have a good time out there this year. I expect it to be a good game, but we just have to go out there and handle our business.”
Osborne is looking to continue to improve from his already impressive first two seasons at Shelby Valley.
Look for Osborne and the Wildcats to have another big season on offense as they return a lot of weapons from last season’s team.