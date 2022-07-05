Russ Osborne has talent.
Just watch him play quarterback and there’s no denying it.
He has the skill and the intelligence that only a handful of quarterbacks possess during their freshman and sophomore seasons.
But he has a want, well more like a need to prove himself.
That need is driving him to get better and better.
Osborne has improved steadily since his seventh-grade season.
He is entering his junior season at Shelby Valley and is still looking to make his name known to everyone in the football and recruiting circles.
One way making his name echo in recruiting circles that he has been hitting the college camps hard since he’s been in high school.
He has traveled all over the country and participated in a variety of different camps. From winning prestigious individual awards at quarterback camps to visiting Louisville, Kentucky, UPike, Eastern Kentucky University, Alabama and so on and so on.
“It’s always been like that since coming in as a freshman,” Osborne said. “Going to all of these camps and then playing summer ball. We usually have practice from 7:00 (a.m.) to 9:00 (a.m.) every day and our guys have been working really hard. All of those guys have started to go to camps with me and I really enjoyed having them there with me and just putting in the work to do the best we can on Fridays and to try and do what’s best for our community. The camps have been pretty good. I like going to all of these different places and just experiencing that with my teammates is pretty fun too.”
Going into his junior year, he still can’t have a lot of communication with most college coaches, but he does receive some feedback during the drills at each camp.
“Most of the time of the time, they can’t really talk to you a lot because I’m a junior, but they will be able to talk to me in September,” Osborne said. “It’s just good to get the feedback from those coaches to know what I need to work on so I can do it out here on the field. Most of the coaches have been talking to me about mechanics and typical stuff like that. It’s just been good to get on campus and talk to them in person.”
During his freshman season at Shelby Valley, Osborne was 92 for 173 passing for 1,891 yards and 22 TDs with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards and six TDs on 77 carries.
Last season during his sophomore campaign, Osborne finished the season 137 for 218 passing for 2,455 yards and 19 TDs with nine interceptions. He added 785 yards rushing and 15 TDs on 114 carries.
Osborne is on the recruiting radar for a lot of teams, but he is hoping his season stats, film and presence at the camps will start to make him a hot commodity for different schools.
He gets something different and gains valuable experience from each camp he attends.
“Yeah for sure, they’re all different,” Osborne said. “They’re all different kind of camps with a different number of kids. You might get more reps or you might get less reps, but you’re going to get some reps no matter where you go, it’s all about what you do with them. I really enjoyed Louisville. It’s always fun being up there with Coach Sims and all of those coaches up there. The quarterback coach is really nice. UPike was really good. I always like going there. It is going to be real pretty when they get those new facilities. All of the camps are different, but those two really stood out to me.”
Besides attending numerous camps before the KHSAA Dead Period started (June 24-July 9), he was also balancing summer basketball with his football practice and camp schedule.
“It was pretty hard to adjust once I first started doing it,” Osborne said. “Now I’m kind of used to it. I don’t want to sound cocky or anything, but that’s just how I’ve been my whole life, well really since seventh-grade coming to practice then going to summer ball with Coach Hicks and Coach Rowe. Just playing with the guys and getting better with them is important too. We had a pretty good summer ball season. We didn’t lose a game and we should have good things coming this year. We really didn’t lose anybody from the team. We didn’t have any seniors and we had a pretty decent season. I’m looking forward to us doing some bigger things in basketball and football this year.”
Osborne likes making connections with coaches at each camp.
He likes hearing feedback during drills.
He’s hoping that knowing those interactions will pay off more than just a highlight reel and social media bio.
“It’s always to get in front of the coaches because you can your weight and height in your Twitter bio, but it doesn’t really matter until they see you face-to-face,” Osborne said. “They can see your film and your film is obviously very important, but until they see your arm live and in person, the film matters, but they got to see eye-to-eye and face-to-face. It’s good to get there and get in front of them and let them see me and talk to me in person, I think it means more than just communicating over the phone.”
The KHSAA Dead Period is effect right now and Osborne is using it as a chance to take a bit of a break. He is still getting in some reps on his own, but he is also using the chance to just be a kid for a couple of weeks.
“I’m doing a little bit of both doing Dead Period,” Osborne said. “I’m trying to get a few reps in by myself, but I’m also just going to hang out with friends and relax by the pool and do those kind of things. I’m just going to be a kid and try and have fun. That’s what summer is all about. You only get to do it once. High school only happens once, so I’m just going to try and have some fun, but once Dead Period ends, I’m going to hit it hard.”
The Wildcats have some exciting things going on before the season starts as Shelby Valley had new turf installed for the first time in 17 years.
The Wildcats had to travel to Bob Amos to workout during spring practice, but that will change as the turf installation is nearly complete and should be ready to use once Dead Period ends.
“We would’ve had to went down to Bob Amos,” Osborne said. “That’s what we did for our spring practice and it was kind of rough. It was good, but it was still kind of rough. This field is just awesome. We’re just so blessed to get that donation and be able to have that before Dead Period ends. Now we can get used to it and get out there and do good things on Fridays. I was sad to see the old field go, but that thing was pretty rough. The new field is just awesome. It looks really good and we can’t wait to go out there and just play.”
Osborne will be entering his junior season at Shelby Valley.
This season, the Wildcats will return a lot of talent from last season and expectations will be higher than last year.
“It’s kind of like a flip from last year,” Osborne said. “Everyone was expecting us to have a rebuild year. It wasn’t the best year, but we’ve worked really hard in the weight room and out here on the field. I think the coaches and the players have held ourselves to higher standards with our attention to detail in anything we do. I feel like us as a team have worked really hard to not just be some other team that played at Shelby Valley. We want to do something that nobody else has ever done. This team has real potential. We are going to have some sophomores and a few freshman play, but the core group is going to be juniors and seniors. We can’t use that excuse of we’re young. We can’t use that as an excuse anymore. We need to go out there and actually do something with the potential instead of waste time and waste that potential that we have.”
The KHSAA Dead Period ends Friday night at midnight.
Osborne will use his time for having fun, but once Dead Period ends, his full attention and focus will shift and he’ll start preparing for the regular season ahead.
“The Dead Period is good, but that is why you have to come out here and work to keep that chemistry alive,” Osborne said. “Once Dead Period ends, you can start and do the seven-on-sevens and practice. If you build that chemistry back before the scrimmages and the first few games, you’re going to come out looking like you’re in mid-season form and people will notice you quicker. Most of our receivers are juniors. We’ve only got one senior at receiver, so that’s good. I’ve got all of those guys around me who are going to be juniors and sophomores and we can do big things these next two years. I just want to make it worth it and show everybody that Shelby Valley isn’t just going to be the old Shelby Valley that people think of just being mediocre. We want to be mentioned with the best of the best around here. We’re going to go out there and try to prove we belong there this year.”
Expect another big season from Osborne this season.
He keeps improving and improving.
Osborne and the Wildcats could have a special season if he improves from last season.