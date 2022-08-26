Pikeville rolled to a 10-0 win over Shelby Valley Tuesday evening.
Rylee Theiss had a big game to lead the Lady Panthers.
Theiss had five goals and three assists in the win.
On the season, Theiss has already scored 19 goals and dished out six assists for Pikeville in just six games.
Live Thacker followed with two goals and two assists. Josie Clevinger added a pair of goals. Alayna Varney also scored a goal for the Lady Panthers and she added three assists on the night.
Leighan Jackson, Elle Johns and Hannah Kidd each had assists for Pikeville.
Pikeville goalkeeper Ashlyn Wallace had three saves in the shutout win.
The Lady Panthers (2-2-1) are scheduled to visit Hazard at noon Saturday.
Shelby Valley (0-3) is scheduled to host Pikeville next Thursday at 6:00 p.m.