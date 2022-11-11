Just looking at Tennessee Tech Coach John Pelphrey, you can see some similarities in his game with his newest signee Rylee Samons’ game.
Both are Eastern Kentucky players who’ve had stellar high school careers.
They have great size and both can shoot the ball.
So Wednesday afternoon when Samons signed his national letter of intent, it seemed like Tennessee Tech was a natural fit because his game has so many similarities that Pelphrey’s used to.
Once Samons visited Tennessee Tech and met Pelphrey, he knew that is where he needed to play college basketball at.
“It was the fit,” Samons said. “This was just the college for me. Like I said, ‘God put me in the valley and He put me through some tests. He brought me out of that valley with some faith that I had and they stuck with me.’ God gave me those clues. I’d pray about it every day to just send me clues on what college was the best fit for me and he sent it when I went on that visit down there. They treat you like family. They made me feel wanted.
“We went to his house and we had dinner with the team on the visit. It’s just like we clicked. All of the coaching staff and myself just clicked. He’s from here, so he knows where I’m coming from.”
“This is special,” Pikeville Coach Elisha Justice said. “When you see a kid who has spent so much time and effort he’s put into it. This is something he’s dreamed about since he was a little kid. To see that come true for him, it’s unbelievable. On top of that, he’s getting to go play for a great school and a great coach like John Pelphrey. I’m excited about what they’ll do for him and how they will expand his game. Just to have a kid like to come through our program and to be a part of us is special.”
Samons tore his ACL during the 2020/2021 season.
A lot of teams were recruiting him hard during that time, but after the injury, some teams shied away.
Tennessee Tech stayed with him and that meant a lot to Samons.
“I prayed about it every day,” Samons said. “When I got there, there was just a feeling that God gave me. Like Coach (Elisha Justice) said, they stuck with me the whole way through. I got down in a valley with a torn ACL and God pulled me out of that valley and they stuck with me through that valley.
“That played a big role in my decision too. When you’re in college and playing Division I basketball, it’s a big stage and you want to know that your coaches have faith in you. To be able to fight back after adversity and get back to where you want to be is tough.”
How did Samons respond after tearing his ACL?
Last season, he led the Panthers’ in scoring with 15.4 points per game, he averaged 4.4 rebounds per game and he shot 52 percent from the field and 46 percent from three-point range.
Samons also helped lead the Panthers to a 32-3 record. Pikeville won the 15th Region All “A” Classic, the All “A” Classic state tournament, the 59th District Tournament, the 15th Region Tournament. Pikeville then went on to knock off North Laurel and University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard 59-51 in the opening round of the Sweet 16 Tournament. The Panthers then fell to eventual state champion George Rogers Clark in the second round of the Sweet 16 in a 43-38 loss.
Samons returns as the only starter from last year’s squad.
He is the top player in the 15th Region and will be a Mr. Basketball Candidate this season.
Samons has great size at 6 foot 7 and shoots the three well.
His versatility is what helps separate him from other players.
“I set myself up for high standards,” Samons said. “I work hard and I set goals. No matter what, I’m going to work hard, I’m going to have high expectations for myself and my teammates too. I’m going to lead them. I’ve played since freshman year and I can teach these young guys some things that will help them out in the future too.”
“That’s what we talked to him about was being versatile and being able to do different things even in our system,” Justice said. “I want him to be able to play one through four. There will be times that we will throw him down in the low post. They’ll be times when we put the ball in his hands and will be running ball screens with him. We’ll have him move off the ball and come back to the ball looking to get off shots or looking to get in the lane and still creating for other guys. We’re going to do a lot with him and use him to make these other guys better as well. He can do a little bit of everything. We saw that in the years when we had some injuries with some guards going down and he had to step up and and become the primary ball handler. The way that he facilitated and made guys better with his vision and ability to get in the lane it kind of opened our eyes. It made us realize that this guy can do more than what we think he could do. We’re excited for him and expecting a big year out of him.”
Samons will be a leader for this year’s Pikeville team.
It will be a little different of a role after playing with five other seniors last season.
“It’s not too much pressure,” Samons said. “I’m just going to play my game. When you add pressure or think about it too much, then you stop having fun. I’m just going to play my game and I love playing the sport of basketball because it’s beautiful. I just want to lead this team and teach these guys.”
“He’s going to have to be a leader,” Justice said. “We lost a lot of our main voices last year out on the floor last year. He’s going to have to become that and help other guys to step up into those roles as well. He’s going to have to be that guy for us that when the going gets tough, you’ve been here before and you have to be able to settle your team down and get a bucket when we need it or get a stop when we need it. He will be that guy who understands that there’s highs and lows and how to overcome each one.”
Samons and the Panthers are coming off of a dream season.
Samons isn’t satisfied with that.
He wants to do it again and end his high school career playing on the Rupp Arena floor in the Sweet 16.
“We’re going to play hard,” Samons said. “We’re out here working hard every day. I’ve played since I was a freshman and I’m going to give it all I got. We’re young this year and I think I can teach these boys some things to help them later on in their high school careers. We’re just working hard every day.
“Like Coach (Justice) says every day before practice, he always says something like, ‘Send our seniors out at Rupp,’” Samons said. “We feel if we come together that we can finish up at Rupp.”
Wednesday afternoon was a dream come true for Samons.
It’s a day that he can always look back and reflect on and be proud of what he’s done and where he’s come from.
“I think it’s every kids’ dream to play DI basketball because that’s the highest stage,” Samons said. “My goals now are to make it to March Madness and make a run there. Just like ending my season at Rupp. I’m going to work hard and set my goals high. I have high expectations for myself and I’m going to do what I can to achieve those goals.”
Pikeville is scheduled to open the season Monday, November 28 at home against Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m.