The KHSAA Board of Control met Thursday morning in a special meeting.
The board discussed finances and pushing the Sweet 16 Tournaments back.
There were obstacles about booking and availability of Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16.
The board voted on two options about the dates of the Sweet 16 taking place the weeks of April 24 and May 9. That option was voted down 9-8.
The other option, the one that was approved, was the Sweet 16 taking place the weeks of March 29 and April 8.
The other major takeaway from the meeting is that practice can start Monday, December 14 and the season starting on January 4.
There were some discussions about delaying the start of the season by a week or two, but the original plan was voted to proceed.
The KHSAA also discussed swimming, wrestling and cheerleading.
The board said that cheerleading would get a state tournament, but a date or venue haven’t been passed yet.
Spring Sports will also start the first week of April and get a full season.
The overlap between Winter Sports and Spring Sports was a big part of the discussion and reason for the dates of the Sweet 16.
But as of right now, teams will be able to start practice Monday with the season beginning on January 4.
