Belfry’s Zayne Hatfield turned heads in his first season at Belfry last year.
Hatifeld is a shutdown defender in the secondary.
He’s a ballhawk.
He can lock really good receivers down and play multiple spots in the secondary.
But even though he came in last season, he didn’t feel like he got the full Belfry experience because of COVID-19.
With a full offseason after the COVID-season, he feels like he’s finally getting the full experience of being a part of the Belfry football program.
“Me, myself, I’m still new to the program,” Hatfield said. “I came in last year and since it was a COVID year, I didn’t really get to experience the Belfry culture as a whole. So most of this stuff is new to me. We started strong at practice. I expect a state championship. We got some guys back, but I expect a lot. Me playing beside of Brett (Coleman) at safety helped me a lot. I learned a lot from him. That’s my guy. Playing next to him was a good experience, but I think this year, we will be a really good team.”
After his big season with the Pirates, he had a good summer as well and he has started picking up college offers left and right.
He has several DI offers.
“Like I said, being beside Brett (Coleman) all year last year, I got to see the way he led the team and did stuff,” Hatfield said. “I came here, 130 pounds and zero offers, so I’m here now and I got more offers than I ever thought I would. Having that on my back, I have to step up and be a leader, I have no choice. It’s really important keeping the younger guys heads’ straight and keeping them focused. You have to make sure they know that weight room is just as important.”
Last season, Hatfield finished third on the team in tackles with 53 total tackles. He also had an interception for the Pirates.
He will be a leader for the Pirates in the secondary this season.
“The biggest thing for the young guys is that you have to keep your head on your shoulders and stay focused,” Hatfield said. “You can never fold under pressure. Being here at Belfry, you know there is going to be 5,000 people at every game. A game like Covington Catholic, they’ll probably somewhere between 10,000 to 15,000 people. Games like that, you’re not going to be hearing anybody. You just got to get in a zone and keep your head straight. You can’t fold under pressure and if you make a mistake, just forget about it. If you’re like that, you’ll be a good football player.”
He opened the season with four tackles against Pulaski County in the season opener.
Hatfield also got some touches on offense as well as he rushed for 55 yards on 10 carries against the Maroons.
Belfry fell to Pulaski County 55-13.
“You guys know that Belfry normally starts off slow and finishes strong,” Hatfield said. “This is my senior year and want to start strong and finish strong. I’ve got a bitter taste in my mouth from last year. We’re not going to get beat in the semifinals. We’re going to win that game and we’re going to come in strong and finish strong. We’re going to make it to state.”
Belfry will take on another Class 5A team in the 36th edition of the Pike County Bowl this season.
It will be Hatfield’s first time playing in a Pike County Bowl.
“I wasn’t here, I came in last year during a COVID year and there were restrictions and not many fans,” Hatfield said. “I’ve never got to walk down those stairs for a Pike County Bowl. I’ve never got to experience that or playing in front of that type of crowd. I’m pumped for it. I feel like I’m a freshman and I’m excited for it.”
Hatfield feels like the Pirates have some unfinished business from last season and thinks that he and his teammates can use the 10-3 defeat from Ashland Blazer in the Class 3A semifinals as motivation to win a state title this season.
“My personal goal is just to be the best leader that I can be,” Hatfield said. “I just have to keep my head straight and hopefully, I’ll go out with a ring on my finger.”