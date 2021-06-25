Belfry football has had a rich tradition of not only winning state championships, but also graduating All-State players, while having some go on to play college football. The Pirates just recently saw another player take his talents to the next level, but they made history this time around.
Aidan Taylor, who played defensive line and linebacker in his days at Belfry is now playing semi-pro football. He plays for a squad called the Kentucky Huskies who are based out of Ashland and play their games at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson.
Taylor says his head coach, Jared Walker, called him right after his senior season at Belfry. Then he transitioned to the feeling his teammates gave him when they met and the joy he feels being on the team now.
“He just let me know about the team,” Taylor said. “He said that they could use me. I thought that with this opportunity, I could try to pick up a better offer to go somewhere and play college football. I met the team a couple of months before the season started. They welcomed me with open arms and we got right to work after that. I’m just a huge part of the team and I love this team. There’s nothing like this team and I’ve never been a part of anything like that before.”
He continued praising his club.
“I’m really excited about the experience it’s given me,” said Taylor. “This team is a different team. If the players need help on anything, the coach helps us out. It’s just a really fun team to play for and be with and I love this team.”
According to Taylor, the team has good chemistry. He mentioned how Walker takes them out to eat and holds practices on some days. He also pointed out that the team has a cookout for the purpose of bonding and talking about the squad as well as each other.
Speaking of coach Walker, Taylor credits him for helping him recapture his desire to keep playing football.
“He’s had a huge impact on me,” Taylor said. “When I left high school, I didn’t know how I felt about football. Whenever he contacted me, I got my love for football back. He just brought everything back to me and I have learned a lot from him. He’s a really good head coach.”
Of course, Taylor couldn’t have made it to this point without the help of his high school coaches. He says that the two members of the Bucs coaching staff that had the biggest impact on him were Todd Cassell and Ryan Chapman.
Now that his days in a Pirate uniform are in the rear view mirror, Taylor remains optimistic about his future in the sport. He says that he’s had colleges contact him and he couldn’t help but acknowledge the progress he has made. Also, according to Taylor, Walker is going to try his best to get him a college offer as soon as possible.
He has a vision to be the best player he can be and he combines that with the belief that he can be the MVP of the Premiere Amateur Football League (PAFL). Afterward he stated that his main goal was to pick up a scholarship offer to play college football for, namely, West Virginia State University or Kentucky Christian. He especially has a desire to play for KCU because the Huskies play their games there and that he loves the campus, but he says both schools have had an impact on him.
If it wasn’t already clear enough that Taylor has a large support system, he went on to give thanks to more people.
“I couldn’t have done this without my parents,” said Taylor. “They’ve always believed in me since I was a little kid. Everything I do, they know I can do it. They trust in me and believe in me. Another person who has had a huge impact would have to be Rayquan Horton. I’ve watched him since I was a little kid. I was like, man, I’d really like to be like him when I grow up. That’s my cousin. He helped me last summer before my senior year and did some drills with me.”
Walker continued to have faith in Taylor despite a broken foot he suffered in Belfry’s first round playoff game last year.
“I hurt it pretty bad and I want to thank coach Walker for giving me the opportunity and believing in me that I was 100 percent right again,” said Taylor. “
Walker was scared when first hearing about the injury, but he believed in Taylor enough to take a chance on him.
“I was watching Hudl highlights for one of the offensive lineman for Belfry and Aidan Taylor’s name was underneath it,” said Walker. “I watched him and he impressed me with the way he played, how he came off the ball, his hands and footwork, how he could bullrush and use his speed when he needed to. I saw where he didn’t have any offers, so I gave him a message to see what was going on with him.”
The Huskies head man is aware that he is coaching a level of football that is a step ahead of high school football and he is confident in the way he has utilized Taylor so far and incorporated him into his game plan this season.
“I don’t like to play people both ways if I don’t have to because these are grown men, this isn’t high school football anymore,” said Walker. “I can’t say it’s as physical as college, but it’s physical. We’ve been using him at defensive end and kind of that hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot. Off the top of my head, I would say he’s played about three games and had about four or five sacks and 15 to 20 tackles. The good part is that he’s just now starting to come back full force from the injury.
“I think it was only like two months ago when he got cleared to play and then he had baseball with that also. He was still playing baseball. This was my first time having a player that was still in high school.”
The Huskies are currently four games into their season and Taylor seems to have responded to his injury in a big way. Walker doesn’t see any limits to Taylor’s football abilities.
“He has tons of potential,” said Walker. “The thing about Aidan is that he’s very respectful and he says yes sir and no sir, yes coach and no coach. He’ll never talk back and he’s willing to do whatever he can to help the team in any way he can. I want him to get to college and get school paid for. You have to get your education. Even with his athletic abilities, you have to get your college paid for.”
Taylor taken constructive criticism and tough love well in Walker’s eyes.
“He’s stepped up as a leader,” said Walker. “He’s getting comfortable actually being able to practice and play with the guys. He got mad at me because every time he would start limping I would pull him out of practice. I didn’t want to see him get re-injured. I didn’t want him to come back too soon, but he understood where I was coming from and was trying to do what’s best for him and his future.”
According to Walker, Taylor has learned his defense and three different positions, which Walker says speaks volumes about his IQ. He also offered that Taylor is getting along with his teammates well. Finally, another opinion the head coach couldn’t ignore is that once Taylor’s injury isn’t nagging him anymore and he’s fully recovered from his injury, it’s all uphill from there.