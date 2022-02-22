When you think of athletics and tradition at Pikeville, football, basketball and baseball come to mind.
But the cheerleading program at Pikeville is just as, if not more successful throughout the years as any of the other programs.
Pikeville’s cheerleaders added more hardware recently as the Lady Panthers brought home their seventh cheerleading national title.
“This one feels great,” Pikeville cheerleading Coach Cadence Branham said. “A lot of teams didn’t attend last year due to COVID restrictions but this year our division was the largest it’s ever been with 94 small varsity Division II teams and four rounds of competition in three days. This one they really earned because we had to be at our best multiple times over the weekend to continue to advance.”
It was also made back-to-back titles for Pikeville’s cheerleaders at nationals.
“Winning back to back in anything is tough,” Branham said. “With the odd season we had last year we were still competing in May and normally we’ve already had our next year tryouts then. These kids literally jumped straight from one season to beginning another.
“When you’re the previous champion everyone is focused on you and what Pikeville is doing once the season starts. Our first competition is the largest national qualifier in November and is one of the few that’s live streamed for the country to see. There’s no hiding our routine and everyone knows right then at the start of the year what we can do and what they have to do to beat us. I think coaches see our skills and then base their squad’s routines to what they think can be competitive with us.”
The road to the national title this season may have been one of the toughest ever.
But champions rise to to the challenge and that’s exactly what Pikeville did.
“Around December other teams started competing in their qualifiers across the country and we started seeing some familiar names from larger divisions competing in small varsity,” Branham said. “The medium varsity national champion in 2018, 2019 and 2021, a team from Pennsylvania, had dropped to small and would be competing against us. Another team from New York who has won multiple national titles in the large varsity division had fewer kids this year and they were also going to be small. Not only did we have our usual, strong small varsity competition, but we had some of the top programs in other larger divisions now to beat. We kind of took it personal that they were gonna come into our division expecting success, and it lit a fire under our girls. They were determined to defend their national championship.”
Pikeville is having success across the board within their athletic programs.
That helped the cheerleaders cheer on big stages and get used to the type of atmosphere and pressure involved in winning a national championship.
“The success at PHS with their sports teams is unreal right now and has given my cheerleaders great opportunities,” Branham said. “In the last year, we’ve cheered at Kroger Field, Rupp Arena and at the Coliseum on EKU’s campus. Cheering in front of the big crowds in these big facilities helps my kids get out of their comfort zones and still perform no matter what’s in front of them. It’s definitely an advantage we have.”
Pikeville’s cheerleaders keep adding championships to one of the most tradition rich programs throughout the state.
“The tradition of Pikeville Cheerleading is special,” Branham said. “We may be the smallest school at the national competition with 345 students and in Division II, which is the small school division, the enrollment cutoff is 1,200. We don’t have fancy gymnastics facilities and equipment like a lot of places do, we just have kids who grow up watching the success of the older girls who dream of being a national champion cheerleader at Pikeville. We have a great feeder program that starts with kids in kindergarten and many parents and coaches who put a lot of time in getting these kids in the gym and extra gymnastics instruction. That’s how we’re able to keep up the success and have a rich tradition.”
Congratulations to Pikeville’s cheerleaders.
The school and community is cheering them on like they are so used to doing for everyone else.