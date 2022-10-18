LICK CREEK — Russ Osborne put the game on ice last Friday night.
This time it wasn’t just with his arm, but he did it with defense.
The Wildcats already had the game well in hand holding a 48-12 lead as the running clock started with 8:10 left in the third quarter.
East Ridge got the ball back after the running clock started and well — Osborne came up with a pick six to leave any doubt of the outcome as the Wildcats picked up a 62-20 win over East Ridge in Class 2A District 8 action. The win locked up the No. 1 seed for the Wildcats. Shelby Valley still has one district game this Friday as the Wildcats travel to Bath County.
Osborne finished the game seven for nine passing for 203 yards and four TDs. He added 91 yards rushing and a TD on six carries. He also had two interceptions on the night; one for a pick six. Besides that, he recovered a fumble and had five tackles as well.
The Wildcats got going early as Osborne recovered an East Ridge fumble on the Warriors first drive of the game. Senior running back Jayden Newsome ran the ball in after the turnover to put the Wildcats up 7-0 after the Trey Compton extra-point.
Newsome finished the game with 48 yards rushing and a TD on seven carries.
East Ridge answered back as East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine found Zack Mason for a TD with 5:50 left in the first to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 7-6.
The Wildcats responded on their next drive after marching down the field, Osborne ran the ball in from three yards out with 1:54 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 13-6.
Shelby Valley got the ball back early with an onside kick recovery. Osborne found Brady Bentley for a TD pass with 10:35 left in the first half to push the lead to 20-6 after the Compton extra-point.
Bentley finished the game with three catches for 88 yards and a TD. He also had a two-yard carry.
On the next Warriors drive, Osborne came up with his first interception of the game with 10:10 left in the first half.
On the first play from scrimmage, Osborne found John Luke Fields for a long TD pass to push the lead to 27-6 after the Compton extra-point with 10:01 left in the first half.
Fields led the Wildcats’ receivers with two catches for 94 yards and two TDs.
East Ridge tried to answer back on its next drive. Burdine found Jacob Ferran for a long TD pass with 8:46 left — the only thing was the play was negated by a flag for having a lineman down the field.
The Warriors turned the ball over on downs and Shelby Valley took advantage.
This time, Osborne found Ethan Mullins for a 12-yard TD pass with 5:26 left in the first half. After the extra-point, the lead grew to 34-6.
On the next Warrior drive, Burdine found Ferran again for a 38-yard TD pass — only this time there were no flags and the play was good. The Warriors cut the Wildcats’ lead to 34-12 with 1:01 left in the first half.
The Warriors recovered the onside kick before halftime, but couldn’t turn it into anymore points.
Burdine had an excellent game for the Warriors. He was 18 for 34 passing for 243 yards and three TDs and two interceptions. He also added 59 yards rushing.
At halftime, Burdine was named East Ridge Homecoming King and Brianna Coleman was named Homecoming Queen.
After the long halftime ceremony ended, the Wildcats got the ball back on a short field after a failed onside kick attempt by the Warriors.
Osborne took advantage of the short field as he tossed a nearly 50-yard strike to a wide open Fields. It was the duo’s second TD connection of the game and the Wildcats scored on the opening play from scrimmage in the third quarter to push their lead to 41-12.
The Wildcats got the ball back again after holding the Warriors. This time, Jordan Ratliff scored on an 18-yard TD scamper with 8:10 left to play. After the Compton extra-point, the Wildcats held a 48-12 lead. The clock began to run after that.
After the Osborne pick six, East Ridge got back on the scoreboard as Burdine found Mason for their second TD connection of the game. The Warriors added the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 55-20.
Mason finished with eight catches for 116 yards and two TDs. Gabe Mullins added three catches for 46 yards. Ferran had the 38-yard TD catch. Landon Robinson finished with three catches for 23 yards. Isaiah Adkins had three catches for 20 yards; he didn’t gain any yards from scrimmage on three carries running the ball.
Shelby Valley backup quarterback Brady Johnson got some reps late and scored on a six-yard TD run.
Johnson was one for two passing for 29 yards. He added a six yard rushing TD as well.
Backup Brett Sturgill finished the game with 49 yards rushing on five carries. Ratliff added the 18-yard TD. Kolton Stamper had a 29-yard catch for the Wildcats and Jesse Cook had a nine-yard reception.
The Wildcats finished with 454 total yards of offense on the night, while East Ridge finished with 318 total yards of offense.
Lincoln Billiter and Ratliff led the Wildcats’ defense with 10 tackles each. Billiter added two sacks for the Wildcats and Jackson Robinson had a sack and six tackles.
Shelby Valley (6-2) is scheduled to visit Bath County to finish district play Friday at 7:30 p.m.
East Ridge (3-5) has a huge game at West Carter Friday night. The winner of the district matchup will secure a playoff spot and knock the other out of playoff contention. So the winner goes to the playoffs and the other goes home at the end of the regular season. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.