Shelby Valley used its pressure to earn its spot in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship, while Pikeville used its length to get to the title game Friday night.
In the semifinals Wednesday, Shelby Valley picked up a 69-58 win over Paintsville in the first 15th Region All “A Classic semifinal.
In the second semifinal game, Pikeville rolled to a 59-36 win over East Ridge to advance to the championship game.
Shelby Valley 69,
Paintsville 58
There were several factors that played into the Wildcats’ 69-58 win over Paintsville Wednesday night.
The first one was the play of Zach Johnson on offense.
Johnson was lights out as he finished with a game-high 31 points, six rebounds and two assists. Johnson made 12 of his 13 field goal attempts on the night including going seven for seven from three-point range. Johnson’s offensive output helped put the Wildcats over the top in the game.
Another factor was Shelby Valley’s swarming defense.
The Wildcats constant pressure bothered Paintsville all night. The Wildcats only forced eight turnovers and came away with three steals, but the constant pressure made everything a bit tougher for the Tigers all night. Paintsville finished the game 19 of 47 from the field (40.4 percent), but all of the their shots were contested for the most part.
The other big factor for the Wildcat win was Shelby Valley out rebounded Paintsville 35-23. The Wildcats’ starting center (Anthony Pallotta) played point guard last season.
Paintsville got off to a quick start in the first quarter. They used a 10-2 run to end the first quarter and take a 14-9 lead. Connor Fugate came up with an offensive rebound and put-back for the score to beat the first quarter buzzer.
Johnson started to heat up in the second, though. Pallotta opened the quarter with a basket and then Johnson knocked down back-to-back threes to give the Wildcats a 17-14 lead with 4:45 left.
Colby Fugate stopped the run by splitting a pair of free throws by cutting the lead to 17-15 with 4:33 left.
Colby Fugate came up with a steal and a fast break dunk with 3:12 left to cut the lead to 19-17.
Johnson knocked down his third three of the night with 3:04 left in the second to push the lead to 22-17.
Ryan Gibson scored for Paintsville with 2:04 left to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 22-21.
Shelby Valley responded by ending the half with a 7-0 run. Pallotta scored on back-to-back trips and then, Russ Osborne knocked down a three to beat the halftime buzzer and give the Wildcats a 29-21 halftime lead.
Jaxon Watts kept the Tigers alive in the third quarter. He knocked down four threes, but Shelby Valley held a 48-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Colby Fugate opened the fourth by knocking down three out of four free throws to cut the lead to 48-43.
After Pallotta split a pair of free throws, Johnson knocked down another three to push the lead to 53-43 with 6:29 to play.
Colby Fugate scored again and Connor Fugate split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 52-46 with 5:43 left to play.
Colby Fugate led the way for the Tigers with a team-high 16 points.
Paintsville kept hanging around, until Johnson knocked down another three with 3:50 to play and then the Wildcats went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line to finish the game (Kaden Robinson was eight for eight from the free-throw line in the final 3:18 of the game and Keian Worrix was two for two in that stretch).
Besides Johnson’s 31 points, Worrix finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Robinson finished with 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Pallotta finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Chaz Brown finished with six points, five assists and three rebounds.
For Paintsville, Watts finished with 13 points on four of six shooting from three-point range. Braxton Tharp also reached double figure scoring with 10 points. Connor Fugate added seven points and eight rebounds. Baron Ratliff and Gibson each scored six points for Paintsville.
Shelby Valley (4-0) is scheduled to meet Pikeville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville 59,
East Ridge 36
Pikeville’s length bothered East Ridge.
The Panthers held the Warriors to just 14 of 44 shooting from the field (31.8 percent) and Rylee Samons and Nick Robinson had big nights offensively as Pikeville rolled to a 59-36 win over East Ridge in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.
Samons finished the night with a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds and a block. Robinson added 17 points and eight rebounds, two assists and a block.
Robinson opened the game with a basket and Samons followed with a basket and a three as Pikeville jumped out to a 7-2 lead.
Jonathan Mills and Braxton Stanley scored late for the Warriors to cut Pikeville’s lead to 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Stanley scored with 1:30 left in the fist half to cut Pikeville’s lead to 24-16.
With 2:42 left in the first half, Pikeville point guard Laithan Hall came up with a steal. He led the fast break and he threw the ball off the backboard as Samons went up and caught it for a big highlight reel dunk for the Panthers. The dunk gave Pikeville a 22-12 lead.
Tate Walters knocked down a three with 57 seconds left to push the lead to 27-16 and Samons beat the halftime buzzer with an offensive rebound and put back score to push the halftime lead to 29-16.
Robinson opened the second half with a basket for the Panthers.
East Ridge’s Hunter Damron answered with a three to cut the lead to 31-19 with 3:31 left.
Robinson followed with another basket and Hall came up with a steal and layup to push the Panther lead to 35-19 with 5:10 left.
Eli Rose scored three straight baskets for East Ridge as he cut the lead to 37-27 with 1:53 left in the third.
Pikeville held a 40-29 lead over East Ridge entering the fourth quarter of play.
The Panthers put the game away in the fourth. Zac Lockhart knocked down a three to push Pikeville’s lead to 48-33 with 4:58 left to play.
Hall scored with 3:25 left to push the lead to 20 (55-35).
Walters finished with eight points, four rebounds, one assist, a block and a steal for the Panthers. Lockhart finished with six points and four rebounds. Hall finished with four points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Alex Rogers scored two and Brandon Lowe chipped in with one point for Pikeville.
Isaac Woods led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 10 points. Rose finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Stanley and Mills each scored six points. Damron added three and Eli Sykes had two points. Jackson Potter finished with one.
Pikeville (2-1) is scheduled to meet Shelby Valley in the 15th Region All “A” Classic Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.