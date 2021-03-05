JENKINS — The final score wasn’t the whole story Monday night at Jenkins.
Yes, Shelby Valley rolled to a 63-33 win over Jenkins in 59th District action.
But Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe left the game in the first quarter with a rib injury. It was reported that she suffered a hairline fracture.
But the score was a bit deceiving because Jenkins hung around with the Lady Wildcats for most of the first three quarters of play.
Jenkins’ Lindsey Rose scored the game’s first four points to give the Lady Cavs an early 4-0 lead.
Zoee Johnson answered for the Lady Wildcats with a basket at the 4:50 mark of the first quarter and Alyssa Elswick scored on back-to-back baskets as the Lady Wildcats jumped out in front 6-4. Rowe had assists on the first three baskets.
Rowe picked up a steal and her fourth assist as she found Jazzy Meade for a layup with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
She got a steal and a knocked down a jumper with 2:50 left.
Rose scored for Jenkins with 1:42 left in the first to cut the lead to 10-6.
Johnson split a pair of free throws and Elswick scored with 1:05 left in the first to give the Lady Wildcats a 13-6 lead.
Rowe was injured in the closing seconds of the second as she dove after a loose ball.
Jerrica Thacker scored in the final seconds of the first quarter for the Lady Cavs.
Shelby Valley held a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Wildcats opened the second with a 6-1 run to push the lead to 19-9.
Kristin Thacker knocked down a three for Jenkins to cut the lead to 19-12 with 5:41 left in the first half.
Kyra Looney answered with a three of her own for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead back to 10 (22-12).
Jerrica Thacker knocked down a three with 3:31 left to cut the lead to 24-16, but once again, Looney answered with a three of her own for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead to 27-16 with 3:25 left to play in the first half.
Shelby Valley held a 29-16 halftime lead.
The Lady Wildcats lead continued to grow in the third quarter.
Elswick opened the third with a basket.
Elswick added another basket with 3:22 left to push the lead to 38-21.
Rose tried to keep Jenkins in it as she knocked down a three with 2:32 left in the third to cut the lead to 40-24. Jerrica Thacker scored late to held Jenkins cut the lead to 44-26 at the end of the third quarter of play.
Shelby Valley kept adding to its lead in the fourth quarter.
Elswick led the way for the Lady Wildcats as she scored a game-high 22 points. Zoee Johnson followed with 17 points. Looney also reached double figure scoring with 11. Meade added seven points and Laci Johnson scored four. Rowe had two points and five assists before going down with the injury.
Jerrica Thacker led the way for Jenkins with 12 points. Rose also reached double figures with 11. Kristin Thacker added eight.
Shelby Valley (11-5) is scheduled to visit Pikeville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in 59th District play.
Jenkins (7-11) is scheduled to visit Perry Central at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
Scoring
Shelby Valley — Alyssa Elswick 22, Zoee Johnson 17, Kyra Looney 11, Jazzy Meade 7, Laci Johnson 4, Cassidy Rowe 2.
Jenkins — Jerrica Thacker 12, Lindsey Rose 11, Kristin Thacker 8, Alexis Ritchie 1, Skye Brown 1.
