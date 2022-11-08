If you started out at Pikeville and Lynn Camp by the time you got to Shelby Valley, the game was pretty much over as all of the starters were pulled and Trey Compton knocked down a field goal to give the Wildcats a 36-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats rolled to a 55-0 win over Morgan County to advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Wildcats are set to host Middlesboro at 7:00 p.m. Friday night at the Hobart Clay Johnson Field.
Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne had an early night along with a lot of the other Wildcat starters.
Osborne finished the game four for seven passing for 100 yards and three TDs. He added a 15-yard carry as well.
Backup quarterback Brady Johnson was five for five passing for 83 yards and a TD. Johnson also rushed for 38 yards and a TD on two carries.
Brett Sturgill led the running attack as he rushed for 66 yards and a TD on seven carries. Jayden Newsome rushed for 30 yards and two TDs on two carries.
Kolton Stamper led the receivers with three catches for 71 yards and a TD. Brady Bentley had two catches for 57 yards and two TDs. Jesse Cook added a 32-yard TD catch. Clark Craft had an 18-yard catch and Cody Sturgill followed with a four-yard catch.
Stamper had two fumble recoveries for the Wildcats and Jackson Robinson recovered a fumble as well.
Jakob Childers came up with an interception for Shelby Valley.
Zachary Yates led Shelby Valley with eight tackles. Craft had two sacks on the night to go along with five tackles.