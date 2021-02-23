BOONEVILLE — Shelby Valley was rolling in the second quarter and then — the whistles started to blow and blow and blow.
The Lady Wildcats couldn’t get back on track as Owsley County picked up a 58-54 win in the opening round of the All “A” Classic state tournament Sunday afternoon at Owsley County.
The game was tied at 15-15 after the first quarter.
Then in the second, the Lady Wildcats started to get their transition game going.
Shelby Valley’s Kyra Looney had a hot start in the first quarter as she knocked down a pair of threes and scored eight first quarter points.
Looney opened the second to give the Lady Wildcats an 18-15 lead.
Zoee Johnson pulled down an offensive rebound and she scored on the putback.
Then Shelby Valley point guard Cassidy Rowe pulled down a rebound and made a beautiful pass in transition hitting Alyssa Elswick in stride for a layup. The basket gave the Lady Wildcats a 22-17 lead with 4:29 left in the first half.
Laci Johnson followed with a jumper and Zoee Johnson split a pair of free throws to push the lead to 25-18 with 3:31 left in the first half.
Elswick then stepped behind the three-point arc and drilled a three for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead to 10 (28-18) with 2:56 left in the first half.
After that, Shelby Valley was whistled for a foul and Lexy Lench split the free throws to cut the lead to single digits.
Addison Terry scored five straight to end the first half for Owlsey County and cut the halftime lead to 28-24.
Shelby Valley’s Jazzy Meade was whistled for two fouls in the early stages of the third quarter. That gave her four fouls in the game and changed the momentum.
Kenzie Herald opened the third with a basket. Terry and Carly Smith hit back-to-back threes as Owlsey County took a 32-28 lead to open the second half.
Rowe found Laci Johnson for a basket with 4:40 left to stop the bleeding and cut the lead to 32-20.
Owsley County’s Amelia Murray answered with a basket, but Meade came back in and knocked down a three with 3:47 left to cut the lead to 34-33.
Terry knocked down a three to beat the third quarter buzzer and give the Lady Owls a 41-37 lead entering the final stanza of play.
Laci Johnson scored and was fouled to open the fourth quarter; she knocked down the free throw to cut the Owsley County lead to 41-40 with 7:45 left.
Elswick scored and was fouled with 6:27 left; she knocked down the free throw to tie the game at 43-43.
On the Lady Wildcats’ next possession, Looney knocked down her fourth three of the game to put Shelby Valley up 46-43.
After that, Owsley County went on a 13-0 run.
Smith scored to start the run with 5:27 left. She then went to the free-throw line and knocked down two with 4:40 left to put the Lady Owls up 47-46. Lynch followed by splitting a pair of free throws.
Herald added a basket with 3:46 left as the Owsley County lead grew to 50-46.
At the 3:32 mark, Elswick was whistled for her fifth foul. That sent Smith to the free-throw line again; she knocked down both free throws as the lead grew to 52-46.
Smith scored and was fouled again with 3:11 left; she made the free throw to push the lead to 55-46. Herald ended the run by splitting a pair of free throws with 2:55 left; that pushed the lead to 10 (56-46).
Shelby Valley didn’t quit, though.
Meade knocked down a three with 2:37 left to cut the lead to 56-49.
Meade came up with a layup and was fouled on the play with 2:17 left; she knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 56-52.
In the final minute, Shelby Valley’s defense got a turnover by getting an offensive foul against Terry with 35 seconds left in the game.
Zoee Johnson scores for the Lady Wildcats with just 26 seconds left to cut the lead to 56-54.
Shelby Valley’s defense looked like it made one final play to five themselves a chance. Terry was dribbling near the sideline at mid-court. Shelby Valley’s Laci Johnson stepped up and Terry appeared to jump over Laci Johnson and out-of-bounds, but a whistle was blown and Laci Johnson was hit with her fifth foul and Terry stepped to the free-throw line and iced the game with her two free throws.
Smith led the way for the Lady Owls with a game-high 19 points. Terry followed with 16 points and Lynch also reached double figure scoring with 10.
Looney and Laci Johnson each scored 14 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Elswick added 10 and Meade scored nine. Zoee Johnson added five points and Rowe scored two, but she dished out 10 assists.
Shelby Valley (8-4) is scheduled to visit Hazard at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Scoring
Shelby Valley — Kyra Looney 14, Laci Johnson 14, Alyssa Elswick 10, Jazzy Meade 9, Zoee Johnson 5, Cassidy Rowe 2.
Owsley County — Carly Smith 19, Addison Terry 16, Lexy Lynch 10, Kenzie Herald 7, Jessalyn Bishop 6.
