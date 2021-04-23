ROBINSON CREEK — Lily Napier threw a near masterpiece Tuesday evening.
But she got the loss on the mound.
Shelby Valley fell to visiting Knott Central 5-3 Tuesday in their home opener.
Back to Napier’s performance, she struck out 16 batters in six innings. Napier suffered the loss as she gave up five runs (two earned) on eights hits with three walks.
With the game tied 3-3 going into the top of the seventh inning, Knott Central made their last trips to the plate count. Kylie Gearheart started the seventh off with a leadoff single; she reached second base on an error. After wild pitch the go-ahead run stood on third.
Ally Hall plated the go-ahead run with an RBI double to give Knott Central the 4-3 lead. Brooklyn Baker followed with an RBI double of her own as the lead grew to 5-3.
Shelby Valley made a pitching change after that as Riley Fleming came in to relieve Napier.
With runners on second and third, Fleming struck out Kennedi Sandlin. On the strike out, the ball got passed catcher Maggie Hall. The Lady Patriot at third tried to score, but Hall threw to Fleming for the tag-out at the plate.
After that, Fleming got the Lady Wildcats out of the inning without any further damage.
Fleming threw one inning of work and struck out one batter and didn’t give up any hits or runs.
The Lady Wildcats had one last chance at the plate in the bottom of the seventh. Macy Salyers started things with a leadoff single. Olivia Bowling followed by hitting a shot to second base. Salyers was tagged out. It looked like the ball might have popped out of the second baseman’s glove, but the call stood. Knott Central ended the game with a four-three double-play.
Knott Central got on the scoreboard first. In the top of the first inning, Gayheart was hit-by-a-pitch to leadoff the game. Baker followed with an RBI single.
The Lady Patriots added another run in the top of the third inning. Mercedes Winfree drew a leadoff walk. She advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third base. Baker added an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0.
Shelby Valley got going in the bottom of the fourth inning. Maggie Hall reached with a single. Riley Fleming followed with a single and so did Lily Napier. An error during the Napier hit allowed the Lady Wildcats’ first run to cross the plate and cut the lead to 2-1.
Beth Werner kept the offense going for the Lady Wildcats with an RBI single to tie things up at 2-2. Olivia Thornsbury put Shelby Valley out front 3-2 with an RBI double.
Knott Central answered in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Ally Hall doubled. Baker followed with an RBI double to tie the game at 3-3.
Baker finished the game four for four with two doubles and four RBIs for Knott Central. Hall was two for four with two doubles and an RBI.
The Lady Wildcats finished the night with seven hits. Thornsbury had an RBI double and Werner followed with an RBI single to lead Shelby Valley at the plate. Kyra Looney, Fleming, Katelyn Thompson and Salyers each added hits for the Lady Wildcats.
Shelby Valley (7-6) is scheduled to visit Paintsville at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow.
