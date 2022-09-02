Shelby Valley had a four-match winning streak come to an end Wednesday night in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic against Pikeville.
The Lady Wildcats knocked off Jenkins and Knott Central last week and rolled that momentum over into this week with a huge 3-0 (25-18, 25-16- 15-19) win over 59th District rival East Ridge Monday night and then picked up a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-16) win over Pike Central Tuesday evening.
Shelby Valley couldn’t keep it going in the 15th Region All “A” Classic as Pikeville picked up a 2-1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-19) win over the Lady Wildcats.
Shelby Valley has shown a lot of improvement this season under second year Head Coach Taylor VanHoose.
The Lady Wildcats have a 6-2 record so far this season.
Shelby Valley has used a nice mixture of veteran leadership and some really talented younger players as well.
Shelby Valley is scheduled to take on Pike Central at 7:00 p.m. Monday at Shelby Valley.