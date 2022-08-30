Most people thought that Shelby Valley and Pike Central would have plenty of offense.
Those people were right, but the offense came from Shelby Valley as the Wildcats cruised to a 59-7 win over Pike Central in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
Shelby Valley put up 551 total yards of offense in the big win against the Hawks.
The Wildcats’s defense was just as dominant as they held Pike Central to just 91 total yards of offense on the night.
It didn’t take the Wildcats long to find the end zone as Russ Osborne found Brady Bentley for an 18-yard TD pass with 8:17 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats got the ball back after holding the Hawks to a three and out.
Senior running back Jayden Newsome scored on an 18-yard TD run with 5:02 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 12-0.
Pike Central senior running back Matt Anderson answered for the Hawks as he reversed the field and the Wildcats’ defense over pursed at first allowing him to score on a 53-yard TD run with 3:53 left in the first quarter. After the extra-point, Shelby Valley held a 12-7 lead.
Anderson led the way for Pike Central as he rushed for a team-high 72 yards on the night on 14 carries.
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to answer as Osborne found Bentley for a 56-yard TD pass with 2:27 left in the first quarter. After the extra-point, Shelby Valley held a 19-7 lead.
Bentley led the Wildcats’ receivers with three catches for 86 yards and two TDs.
The Wildcats got the ball back to open the second quarter. This time, Osborne kept the ball and scored on a 24-yard TD run with 9:19 left in the first half. After the extra-point, the Wildcats held a 26-7 lead.
Osborne finished the game 13 for 18 passing for 260 yards and four TDs. He also rushed for 42 yards and a TD on three carries.
The Wildcats weren’t finished in the first half, though.
On their next possession, Newsome rushed for a 19-yard TD run with 5:17 left in the first half to push the lead to 33-7.
Newsome led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 101 yards and two TDs on just nine carries. He also added a 17-yard catch.
Osborne then found Jesse Cook for an eight-yard TD pass to push the lead to 39-7.
Osborne and the Wildcats added another TD before the first half ended to get the running clock. Osborne connected with Ethan Mullins for a 61-yard TD pass with just 18 seconds left in the first half to push the lead to 45-7.
That ensured a running clock in the second half.
In the second half, backup quarterback Brady Johnson found Kaden Kiser for a TD pass.
Johnson also rushed for a TD late in the game.
Johnson was two for two passing for 62 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 58 yards and a TD on four carries. Brett Sturgill added 27 yards on two carries.
Mullins had three catches for 81 yards and a TD. John Luke Fields had four catches for 63 yards. Kiser had the 51-yard TD catch. Cook had two catches for 24 yards and a TD.
Zach Yates led Shelby Valley’s defense with 11 tackles. Jordan Tackett added 10 tackles. Robert Collins and Kiser each added sacks for the Wildcats.
Shelby Valley (1-1) is scheduled to host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Pike Central (1-1) is scheduled to visit Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.