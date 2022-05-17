JENKINS — It was do or die.
Win or go home.
In the end, Shelby Valley picked up a 10-4 win over East Ridge in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament at East Ridge.
With the win, Shelby Valley advances to the 59th District championship; the game is scheduled to take place Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m. at Jenkins. The Wildcats will take on the winner of the Pikeville/Jenkins game.
Shelby Valley also punched its ticket to the 15th Region Tournament at Belfry starting later this week.
East Ridge finished the season with a 12-16 record.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard first. In the top of the first inning, leadoff hitter Peyton Fuller singled to get things going. He advanced to second on a passed ball and got to third on a ground out. With two outs, Landon Robinson hit a shot just a foot shy of leaving the park; he stood at second with an RBI double and the Warriors held a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats answered in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Hunter Mullins was hit-by-a-pitch. He stole second and advanced to third on a ground out. Brady Bentley tied things up with an RBI single to knot the game at 1-1 after the first inning of play.
The Wildcats took a big lead in the bottom of the second. Bryce Bentley singled with one out to get things going. He advanced to second on a wild pitch.
East Ridge third baseman made two incredible and quick hand catches on line drives hit to him for the Wildcats’ first two outs of the inning.
With two outs and a runner on second, Kobe Fields drew a walk. A wild pitch helped the runners advance to second and third. A wild pitch allowed Bryce Bentley to score and give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. On the throw home, the ball sailed down the first-base line allowing another Wildcat run to score and push the lead to 3-1.
Samuel Brown was intentionally walked. Tyler Robinson stood at the plate and two more wild pitches from East Ridge allowed the fourth Shelby Valley run to score. Robinson kept the inning alive by walking. Brady Bentley followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 5-1. Shelby Valley starting pitcher Jaxson Damron gave himself some more breathing room with an RBI single to push the lead to 6-1.
East Ridge got a couple of runs back in the top of the third. Gabriel Ferran led off the inning and hit a shot to centerfield. He tried to stretch the hit into a double, but was thrown out at second. With two outs, Hayden Robinette singled to keep the inning alive. Robinson followed with a walk. Garret Jones followed with an RBI single and a throwing error on the play allowed the second run to score as the Warriors cut the lead to 6-3.
The Wildcats answered in the bottom half of the inning. Bryce Bentley singled to lead things off. He advanced to second on a passed ball. With one out, Hunter Mullins hit an RBI single to push the lead to 7-3. Brown drew an intentional walk again. Robinson stood at the plate and another wild pitch allowed both runners to advance to scoring position. Robinson hit a shot to second base, the ball was dropped allowing two runs to score as Shelby Valley’s lead grew to 9-3.
East Ridge tried to get a run back in the top of the fourth. Ferran hit a leadoff single. Fuller followed with a single and Ferran headed home. The throw to the plate from Shelby Valley eighth-grade left fielder was spot on as he threw Ferran out at the plate to prevent a run and end the inning.
The Warriors went back to work at the plate in the top of the fifth inning. Robinette belted a shot deep to left that landed and bounced to the fence. He stood at second with a stand-up double. Robinson followed with a single to put runners on first and third. Jones drove home a run with a sacrifice fly RBI to cut the lead to 9-4.
The Wildcats got the run back in the bottom of the fifth. Ethan Gunter walked to leadoff the inning. With one out, Brown hit a shot to right field. It hit off the fence for a double.
After East Ridge made a pitching switch and brought in Robinson, he tried to pick-off a runner at third. The ball got away allowing a Shelby Valley run score. Brady Bentley followed with an infield single. Brown got caught and thrown out in a rundown to end the inning.
Neither team scored again after that as Shelby Valley went on to pick up the 10-4 win to advance to the district championship.