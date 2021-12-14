Shelby Valley’s hot start continued as the Lady Wildcats captured the WYMT Mountain Classic championship with a 57-53 win over Knott Central Saturday evening.
The Lady Wildcats knocked off Leslie County 58-40 and Bell County 67-39 on their way to the championship.
Cassidy Rowe was named tournament MVP.
Rowe finished the championship game with a game-high 20 points and five rebounds. She averaged over 17 points per game in the three-game tournament.
Alyssa Elswick added 17 points in the win. Jazzy Mead knocked down two of three three-point attempts and finished with 10 points. Kyra Looney added six and Zoee Johnson added four points.
The Lady Wildcats were 18 for 36 from the field (50 percent).
Shelby Valley was five for nine from three-point range (55.6 percent).
The Lady Wildcats out rebounded Knott Central 29-22.
Kylie Gayheart led the way for Knott Central with a team-high 19 points. Brooke Mason followed with 11. Abby Maynard and Presley Fletcher each scored 10 points. Kelsey Noble chipped in with three.
The Lady Patriots were 18 for 39 from the field (46.2 percent).
Knott Central was five for 16 from three-point range (31.2 percent).
Shelby Valley (5-0) will look to remain unbeaten as the Lady Wildcats are set to host Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.