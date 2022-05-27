JENKINS — Emily Ford was looking for one last district championship during her final season at Pikeville.
Ford and the Lady Panthers found a way to walk away with the 59th District championship Wednesday night at Jenkins.
It was Pikeville’s sixth straight 59th District championship.
A passed ball decided the game and Ford was the only runner who scored.
Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, both pitchers were throwing shutout gems.
But in the bottom of the sixth, Pikeville’s offense did just enough for Ford.
Ford led off the inning with a walk. Another senior Kelice Adams followed with a big infield single to put runners on first and second with no outs. Cassidy Slater followed with a bunt single. Ford rounded third, but the throw there was too late as all runners stood on a bag with no outs.
Shelby Valley pitcher Emily Adkins settled down and struck out the next two batters. Before she could get the final out of the inning, a passed ball allowed Ford to score from third and break the scoreless tie.
That run was all Ford needed. In the top of the seventh with one out, Shelby Valley’s Josie Adkins came up with an infield single. But Ford bore down and got the next batter to foul out and then she ended the game with a strike out; her ninth of the game.
Ford threw the complete game shutout and gave up three hits, while striking out nine and walking one.
Emily Adkins also pitched a gem of a game for Shelby Valley. Adkins tossed all six innings for the Lady Wildcats and gave up one run (unearned) on five hits, while striking out nine batters and walking two.
Pitching and defense was the name of the game.
Pikeville got runners on in the bottom of the second and third innings, but the Lady Wildcats turned double plays to get out of the jam.
The Lady Wildcats threatened in the top of the sixth as Olivia Bowling reached on an error with two outs. Emily Adkins followed with a double to put both runners in scoring position. Ford got Kyra Looney to fly out for the final out and get out of the jam.
Shan Ray came up with Pikeville’s first hit in the bottom of the second; she singled.
Pikeville’s Hannah Akers, in between innings, kept practicing her swing in unique fashion. She had her father toss her mini marshmallows as she swung away at them. “If you can hit a marshmallow, you can hit a softball,” she said to somebody asking about her approach. It paid off with a single in the bottom of the third.
Isabelle Rose singled for the Lady Panthers in the bottom of the fifth. Then Adams and Slater added singles in the bottom of the sixth.
For Shelby Valley, Emily Adkins’ double was the only extra base hit of the game for either squad. Josie Adkins and Looney added singles for Shelby Valley.
Pikeville (21-12) and Shelby Valley (23-15) both advance to the 15th Region Tournament at Belfry.