BELFRY — Speed kills.
Ask Cassidy Slater.
Her speed was the difference for Pikeville against Pike Central.
In a scoreless game in the bottom of the 12th, Cassidy Slater’s speed was the difference for Pikeville.
Slater laid down a bunt and she blazed her way to first beating the throw for a bunt single to get on base.
With one out and Isabelle Rose at the plate, Rose showed Pike Central a bunt, but pulled back. Slater didn’t though.
She left first and turned on the jets to second. She slid in safely as the ball sailed into center field. Slater didn’t hesitate and scooted to third. The throw to third sailed by her.
That’s when her eyes got big and she knew it was now or never.
It was now as she slid head first into home base giving Pikeville a 1-0 win over Pike Central in the bottom of the 12th inning to advance to the 15th Region championship game.
“My heart is still beating really fast,” Slater said. “I saw that opportunity just open and I took it. The last time I was on, I was thrown out at second. I knew I couldn’t settle down, so I saw the opportunity and just went. Then I saw that ball past by me at third and I was like now is the chance. It was the first head-first slide I’ve ever done and it worked out.”
“I never thought it would’ve ended on a fake bunt, steal trying to get Shana (Ray) up and they overthrow second and third with my fastest girl heading home,” Pikeville Coach Jason Clark said. “It was a bang-bang play at the plate, but she was safe. I’m glad we got the break tonight. These girls fought hard and they deserved it. They have worked their tails off to be in this position. Last night after our game, most people don’t know it, but they were at the field hitting from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It didn’t really show tonight, but they were working last night getting ready for today. A lot of them had senior picnic today and they laid in the shade and didn’t participate in games because they were resting for tonight. I’m so glad it paid off for them. They fought hard all night. They fought hard on the field and they even fought hard and competed at the plate. Just two great pitchers tonight. Two great pitchers went at it tonight and it is sad that either one had to lose.”
With everything on the line, Slater’s speed was the difference.
“It was 0-0 all the way through,” Slater said. “It was just two teams playing their hearts out. Both teams had errors in the 12th inning, it just came down to who wanted it the most and that kind of proved it there at the end.
“Speed has always been my thing,” Slater said. “Since junior high, I’ve always just tried to take advantage of it. Some teams are blessed with a bunch and some teams aren’t, you just have to take advantage. I know that’s my strong suit. I’m not as strong in the box, but when it comes down to it and I have the opportunity, I’ll put my skills to work.”
“It’s just great,” Ford said. “I was sitting outside the dugout because the dugout gets crowded, but when Cassidy rounded third and scored, it was just pure joy. We’ve worked all season for this and we’re ready for tomorrow.”
Pike Central finished the season with a 27-12 record and the Kentucky 2A Section 8 title and the 60th District championship.
Pike Central also had an opportunity in the top of the 12th inning. Taylor Hannah led off the inning by reaching on an error. Kaiden Hess followed with a bunt, but courtesy runner Jaycie Stanley was thrown out by Emily Ford on a fielder’s choice.
Hess stole second to get into scoring position and Emily Tackett laid down a sacrifice bunt to move her third. Ford got out of the inning with her 16th strikeout on the night.
Ford was excellent for the Lady Panthers.
She showed why she is one of the most feared and dominant pitchers in the state.
Ford tossed all 12 innings and only gave up three hits and didn’t walk any batters, while striking out 16 in the shutout win.
“You work all season for moments like this,” Ford said. “You just have to prepare for moments like this. I was prepared and I got a little bit tired, but I just worked through it. That’s what makes everything work together.”
“She’s a great leader,” Clark said. “She’s a great competitor. Every time she’s in that circle we’ve got a chance to win. I know every time she’s in that circle we’ve got a chance. I’ll go to war with this team anyway. These girls all go to war.”
Pike Central’s Chloe Hannah was just as impressive. Hannah tossed all 12 innings just giving up one run on seven hits, while striking out 18 batters.
There were 34 combined strikeouts thrown and 10 total hits in the game.
Pikeville had its best chance at scoring before the bottom of the 12th in the bottom of the 10th inning.
With one out, Rose singled to get things started. Shana Ray followed with a double; the only extra base hit of the game. The Lady Panthers had both runners in scoring position, but Chloe Hannah struck out the next two batters to end the 10th and the threat.
Slater and Rose each had two singles to lead Pikeville. Slater had a steal and scored the game’s only run. Ray followed with the only extra base hit. Ford and Kelcie Adams each added singles.
Pike Central catcher Taylor Hannah led the Lady Hawks at the plate. She had two singles and reached on an error as she accounted for three of Pike Central’s four base runners during the game. Livia Sanders added a single.
Pikeville (23-12) advanced to the 15th Region championship game against Johnson Central. It was the two teams’ second straight meeting in the 15th Region championship game.