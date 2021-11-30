GRAYSON – A lot of people had the ship sinking on Pond Creek. Talk around the state and even the Belfry community was this might be the end of Belfry’s dominance in football.
After all, Belfry started the season 0-5, being outscored by an average score of 41-9 in those games.
But don’t look now, Belfry coach Philip Haywood has the ship, not only sailing, but firing on all cylinders as the Pirates are going back to the Class 3A state championship. Belfry went to Grayson Friday night and ran past East Carter 48-26 in the Class 3A state semifinals.
“We started 0-5 and we knew at the beginning of the year that we were going to struggle a little bit,” Haywood said. “But I told our kids, ‘We may take some shots along the way, but whatever you do don’t stop believing in yourselves and we can have a good football team by the end of the year. At one point, I think we were the only one who believed that, because we didn’t look good for a while. But every week we kept getting better and I’m so proud of these guys, they keep rising to the occasion.”
The game was typical Belfry football, the Pirates didn’t attempt any passes, but had little need to.
Belfry ran for 560 yards on 54 carries. Pirates’ tailback Isaac Dixon led the charge with 245 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Zayne Hatfield also eclipsed the 100-yard mark, with 155 yards and a score on 10 carries.
“Overall, we kept getting better at the things we do,” Haywood said. “We don’t try to be too fancy and stay within ourselves.”
Belfry actually trailed in the game, 18-14 as East Carter’s Charlie Terry broke free for a 75-yard TD run early in the second quarter. But that is where the fund stopped for the Raiders.
Belfry rattled off 27-unanswered points to blow the game open.
Belfry took the lead for good, with a four-yard scoring run by Dre Young with 6:58 to play in the first half, giving Belfry a 20-18 lead.