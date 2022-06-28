When Denise Campbell resigned from her position coaching at Pike Central, it came suddenly.
The program caught the attention of a legendary coach.
Bobby Spears decided to get back into coaching after sitting out since 2016.
Spears is ranked No. 15 all-time in the state in girls’ basketball wins.
Spears has amassed a 506-320 record over 27 seasons of coaching.
He led Shelby Valley to its first-ever 15th Region championship in 2001.
Spears has coached at Dorton, Shelby Valley, East Ridge and Pikeville before being named head coach at Pike Central last Friday in a press conference at the school.
“Usually when a team is handed over to you, they couldn’t play their way out of a wet paper bag,” Spears said. “This team has a lot of talent. They’re young and that’s OK. We’ll learn to live with the youngness, we’ll bring them along and first thing you know they’ll be aged and ready to go. I’ve been in every situation, Brandi (Gearheart) was with me at Pikeville when we kind of brought that program back a little bit, then Kristy (Orem) took over that program and has done a great job with it. I started the original program at Shelby Valley. I was at Dorton and that was another small school. It was a challenge. I think they’d won three games in the first four years of girls’ basketball. Next thing you know, they’re in the top two or three in the region all of the time. It’s just a matter of work. That’s all it comes down to. If these girls are willing to work, we’ll make it happen. It takes time, though.”
Joining Spears is is his longtime assistant at Pikeville Brandi Gearheart.
Spears and Gearheart coached together at Pikeville from the 2012/2013 season to the 2015/2016 season.
Spears’ record in his last coaching stint at Pikeville was 66-52.
“I’m quite bored sitting at home,” Spears said.
“He’s a ball of energy,” Gearheart said.
“I’ve watched all of the Gunsmoke that I can handle,” Spears said. “I just want to be going. She’s (Gearheart) the same way I am. Brandi is a worker beyond compare. We just want to put some energy back in this. I’m going to put everything I got into this. If these kids will do it, then it is going to be fun. Now it can’t happen over night. It never happens over night, but it can happen quicker faster than you think.”
Before taking over at Pikeville, he coached at Dorton and Shelby Valley. Spears coached Shelby Valley until the 2006/2007 season.
After leaving Shelby Valley, he coached two seasons at East Ridge. Spears coached East Ridge in the 2007/2008 and the 2008/2009 seasons.
“Basketball fell off for a little bit,” Spears said. “There was two or three good teams in the region and it is starting to come back some. There used to be your Belfry’s, your Johnson Central’s, Sheldon Clark’s, you had the big ones and of course Shelby Valley of some of those, but it kind of fell away. I don’t know if it was due to lack of interest or because they started a lot more girls programs and it divided the kids up more than usual. I do think it is starting to come back a little bit right now. I think there are more good teams than there used to be. That’s where we want to be. We want to be at the top of those good teams.”
Pike Central finished last season with a 12-18 record.
The Lady Hawks lost the 60th District championship 29-27 to Belfry and fell in another close game in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament 66-58 to Martin County.
Pike Central graduated four seniors from last season’s roster, but should return a lot of talent including Emily Tackett and Hannah May. Tackett averaged a double-double last season (13.2 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per game). May was second on the team in scoring averaging 12.3 points per game at the point guard position.
“What I know about the team is that I watched them on film,” Spears said. “I never came over here because I didn’t want to show my interest. I watched them every chance I got on TV. There are some really talented kids here. With some help, like I said, ‘Look in your review mirror because we’re coming.’ This bunch is coming up.”
Spears talked about the chemistry between he and Gearheart and how much he will rely on his assistant coach.
“Brandi (Gearheart) is the best assistant I’ve ever had,” Spears said. “That’s why I called on her to come help me with this program because she knows what I want, she can run practice if I’m not there. She’s an experienced JV coach and who can handle anything and I can go eat popcorn if I want. It’s not like I have to stand and look over her shoulder. She knows what she’s doing. She did a great job for me before and that’s why I’ve chosen Brandi. I’m sure she’ll come through for us and do anything she can for the team. She’ll be the best mother they ever had when they’re away from home. I think it’s going to be a good situation.”
Spears will hope his experience will be the difference in helping the Lady Hawks reach the next level.