Class 3A Playoffs
Who: Bell County (6-3) at Belfry (7-3)
Kickoff: Friday, December 4, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Philip Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Bell County, Dudley Hilton. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Bell County picked up a 13-6 win over Rockcastle County last week, while Belfry won due to a forfeit against Lawrence County because of COVID-19.
This is a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state championship game.
Belfry knocked off Bell County 30-20 last year to capture the Class 3A state championship. It was the seventh state championship in school history.
Add this to another head-to-head meeting between the two most winningest coaches in state history as well.
Haywood has 456 career wins and sits in the No. 1 position, while Hilton is currently sitting at 399 career wins.
Can Hilton upset Haywood and join him as the only other coach in state history to win 400 career games?
Last season, Belly County quarterback London Stephney was one of the best offensive players in the state.
The Bobcats have had to replace him at quarterback this season with Cameron Burnett.
Burnett has been good for the Bobcats this season, but it is a different offense.
Bell County has gone back to a run first offense, whereas last season Stephney was a playmaker and could take over games with his arm or his legs.
Burnett is 21 for 66 passing for 302 yards and five TDs with four interceptions. He has rushed for 83 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
The Bobcats have rushed for 2,063 yards as a team.
Brandon Baker leads the way for the running attack with 997 yards and 13 TDs on 128 carries. Dawson Woolum follows with 346 yards and three TDs on 46 carries. Daniel Thomas has 209 yards and a TD on 32 carries. Ethan Hunter has added 139 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.
Baker also leads the wide receivers with six catches for 103 yards and two TDs.
Ethan Baby leads the Bobcat defense with 62 total tackles and two sacks. William Baker has 48 total tackles and three sacks. Dawson Widener has 46 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and a team-high six sacks.
Bell County is more of a traditional offense this season.
Speaking of a traditional running offense, there aren’t may teams in the state that can boast about the success on ground as Belfry.
Belfry does what Belfry always does — run the ball.
It starts with the offensive line and then standout Issac Dixon.
As a team, the Pirates have rushed for 2,971 yards and 43 TDs.
Dixon leads the way with 1,405 yards and 22 TDs on just 96 carries.
Dixon is as good as any running back in the state. He should be a Mr. Football Candidate.
Dixon has the ability to take over games.
Ask Bell County.
Last year in the Class 3A state championship game, Dixon went wild. He rushed for 224 yards and three TDs on 15 carries.
He was the difference last season.
That’s why he was named Class 3A state championship MVP.
Dixon has played in big game after big game and he always delivers.
Dixon also has senior quarterback Brett Coleman running the offense for him as well.
Coleman is an under rated runner and passer.
Coleman is the second leading rusher on the team. He has rushed for 500 yards and nine TDs on 75 carries.
Coleman is nine for 23 passing for 219 yards and three TDs.
Most of Coleman’s passing yards are to Dixon. Dixon has caught four passes for 165 yards and three TDs.
Bell County has played some good teams this season.
The Bobats fell to Johnson Central 36-0 in the season opener.
Bell County has wins over Whitley County, McCreary Central, Garrard County, Jackson County this season.
The Bobcats fell to Rockcastle and Ashland Blazer to go along with Johnson Central in the regular season.
Bell County avenged its loss to Rockcastle last week.
Belfry always plays a tough schedule and this season wasn’t any different.
The Pirates have wins over Pulaski County, Magoffin County, Floyd Central, Lawrence County, and Pike Central.
Belfry fell to Pikeville, North Hardin and Johnson Central in the regular season.
The Pirates played all three teams tough and chances to make the outcome different.
Belfry has gotten better each week since the Week 1 and should be rested after last week’s Bye.
Belfry will look to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
If the Pirates can do that, look for them to march on to the state semifinal round.
Who 2 Watch: Belfry’s defense.
Bell County will try and run the ball.
The Pirate defensive line was the biggest question coming into the season.
Belfry started slow and kept getting better up front.
The Pirates look like a different team up front since Week 1.
Also with linebackers Brad Lowe and Seth Mounts behind them, the defensive line has some great help stopping the run.
Lowe and Mounts are two of the top linebackers in any class and will help bolster any team’s run defense.
They can also drop back in coverage and defend the pass as well.
If Belfry’s defense can stop the run, look for the Pirates to move on to the Class 3A state semifinals.
