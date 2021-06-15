Several area players names are listed across the individual stat leaders as the softball season came to a close.
Emily Ford has been atop many categories all season and the that’s no different in the final season stats of the 2021 year.
Ford finished No. 1 in the state in strikeouts. She struck out 400 batters this season. That was 56 more strikeouts than the next closest pitcher.
She also finished second in innings pitched with 236 innings of work. That was just three shy of the state lead.
Ford finished tied for third in wins as well. She was listed as No. 5 on the website, but the No. 3-13 pitchers all had 27 wins.
Ford’s name will pop up during some offensive categories as well.
Sticking with pitching, Shelby Valley’s Lily Napier finished No. 10 in earned run average. She finished the season with a 1.16 era. Johnson Central’s Chloe VanHoose came in at No. 22 on the list as she finished the season with a 1.58 era.
Perry Central’s Kim Hughes was second in the state in wins with 28. She finished with one more win than Ford.
Hughes also finished fourth in innings pitched this season as she logged 209 innings of work. Pike Central’s Lilly Blackburn finished No. 24 in the state in innings pitched with 160 and 1/3 innings of work.
Johnson Central’s VanHoose also finished No. 16 in the state in strikeouts with 231.
On the offensive side, Johnson Central’s Randi Delong finished tied for first in home runs this season by hitting 19 dingers on the year.
Pikeville’s Kelcie Adams finished No. 6 in the state in hits with 67. Randi Delong followed in at No. 16 with 62 and Ford was No. 22 with 60.
Ford was tied for the third in triples with eight.
Johnson Central leadoff hitter Mayson Delong finished fifth in the state in walks.
Johnson Central’s Randi Delong was came in ranked No. 12 in RBIs with 56. Perry Central’s Kim Hughes followed in at No. 14 with 55 RBIs on the season.
Hazard’s Mallory Combs finished No. 17 in the state in runs scored with 55.
Several area players ranked in the Top 25 in steals. Perry Central’s Kailee Dixon finished second in the state with 59 steals. Combs stole 55 bases for Hazard and that placed her at No. 5 on the season. Belfry’s Linzee Phillips stole 50 bases and finished ninth in the state. Hazard’s Alexa Meha stole 42 bases and finished 20th in the state.
A lot of local players had big seasons and finished the season ranked in the Top 25 in different categories.