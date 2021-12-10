The Kentucky Football Coaches Association released the finalists for Mr. Football over social media this week.
Pike County had three players on the list.
Pikeville had two candidates in quarterback Isaac McNamee and wide receiver Zac Lockhart.
Belfry’s Isaac Dixon also made the list.
For McNamee, he finished the season 136 for 217 passing for 1,819 passing yards and 28 TDs with four interceptions. He helped lead the Panthers to a 30-27 win over Russellville to capture the Class A state championship.
He has set several school passing records for the Panthers.
McNamee has committed to play college football at Murray State University.
Lockhart led Pikeville with 59 receptions for 777 yards and 11 TDs.
Lockhart set the state’s all-time single game receiving and TD record last season.
He was also named the Class A District 7 Player of the Year. He helped Pikeville pick up a 30-27 win over Russellville in the Class A state championship.
Dixon finished the season with 1,986 rushing yards and 29 TDs on 196 carries. He was three for seven passing for 53 yards and a TD with an interception.
Dixon rushed for 376 yards and five TDs in the Class 3A state championship game.
He won his second Class 3A state championship MVP with his outstanding performance.
Dixon is the all-time rushing leader in Belfry history.
The other finalists for the prestigious award are: Male’s Selah Brown, Lexington Christian Academy’s Xavier Brown, Boyle County quarterback Jagger Gillis, reigning Mr. Football Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott, Frederick Douglass’ Dane Key, Boyle County’s Cole Lanter, St. X’s Jack Sivori and South Warren’s Caden Veltkamp.