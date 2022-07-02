Rylee Samons was a hot commodity in the recruiting circles.
Pikeville’s 6 foot 7 wing has everything colleges coaches are looking for.
Tuesday, Samons brought his recruitment process to an end by putting out a statement saying that he had committed to play college basketball for John Pelphrey at Tennessee Tech University.
Here is Samons’ social media statement:
“I want to start off by thanking God for allowing me the opportunity to play the game I love at a high level. I can not thank my family enough for making the sacrifices they have to allow me to pursue my dreams. All the coaches along the way have played a part in what I have been able to accomplish. My friends for always backing me and helping me through some of the worst times in my life. I want to thank every school that has spoke to me or showed interest in having me, but at this time I am proud to announce I will be playing basketball at Tennessee Tech University. #WingsUp.”
Samons was on a lot of people’s recruiting boards a couple of seasons ago and then he tore his ACL in the middle of the season.
Last season, Samons bounced back with an outstanding season as he averaged 15.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game to lead the Panthers. Pikeville was loaded with senior experience won the All “A” Classic state championship last season. The Panthers great season didn’t end there as they went on to win the 59th District Tournament and the 15th Region Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16. At the Sweet 16, Pikeville knocked off Reed Sheppard and North Laurel 59-51 to advance to the second round of the state tournament. In the second round, the Panthers fell to George Rogers Clark 43-38. GRC went on to win the state championship.
After Samons was injured, Tennessee Tech stayed interested and never wavered on their belief in him.
“They reached out to me two years ago and then, I went through the ACL injury and they walked with me,” Samons said. “They called me every day and were asking about me — they just stuck with me. It felt like a family feel when I first walked into the gym. They called me every day saying, ‘You got this. You’re a fighter and we’re not going anywhere.’ That made me feel right at home.”
Plus he was looking for something more than just a team. He was looking to find a college were his team felt like family and he found that with Tennessee Tech.
“It wasn’t just saying I was committing, but I was going on a visit and I said it made me feel like I was a part of a family,” Samons said. “I just wanted to go somewhere where it felt like that. I found that place and it is just a blessing that I got these offers and from schools who showed interest. I just get to play. They all felt like brothers and it just felt like my second home.”
Tennessee Tech is coached by an Eastern Kentucky legend — Paintsville’s John Pelphrey.
Pelphrey was a standout at Paintsville and went on to have a great career at the University of Kentucky and was a part of the Rick Pitino’s early 90’s squads.
Pelphrey went on to become a longtime assistant coach at Oklahoma State, Marshall and Florida under Billy Donovan. He took over as head coach at South Alabama from 2002-2007 before taking the Arkansas job from 2007-2011. After that, he went back to Florida as an assistant coach from 2011-2015 and then as an assistant at Alabama from 2016-2019.
Pelphrey took the reigns at Tennessee Tech in 2019.
The Golden Eagles compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“He’s (Coach John Pelfrey) awesome,” Samons said. “We went down there and we watched some film and we talked for so long and went to dinner. He’s just a great guy and he’s a great coach. He really knows what he’s doing. We were watching film and it was my style of play and I just love it down there.”
Samons took a COVID-19 year after suffering his ACL injury two seasons ago.
He will return for his senior season, but knows there are things to work on before he steps on campus at Tennessee Tech.
“There’s always stuff to work on,” Samons said. “He said they do a lot of pick and rolls and they also like to push the ball. He was like make the right play. Know when to slow it down, know when to push it and know to always get down the floor. He likes that I can shoot and see the floor really well. He said, ‘Just keep doing you.’”
One of the things Samons will have to work on this season is becoming Pikeville’s leader.
Last season, the Panthers had six seniors on the roster and leadership wasn’t an issue.
This season, Samons will be the clear cut leader on the floor for Pikeville as a lot of the younger players will just start to see significant varsity time.
“I’ve got to be more vocal,” Samons said. “Were we’re young hopefully some of the guys will pick up what I’m laying out there. I’ve got great teammates and I know they’re going to play around me and I just can’t wait to go to battle with these guys.”
Samons could’ve kept his recruiting process open throughout the rest of his senior season, but he found the school that fits.
“It’s kind of a little bit of both,” Samons said. “I worry about trying to prove myself, but then again I found the right place for me. This is the place. I’m very excited to go there and play.”
Pikeville had an excellent season last year and finished with a 32-3 record.
The Panthers have some talent coming back this season, but besides Samons, the team will be young.
“It’s like coach (Elisha Justice) always says, we always get the other teams best game,” Samons said. “You always have to battle through adversity and come together and not separate. You have to come together and stay together throughout the adversity and just play ball at the end of the day.”
Samons has his commitment out of the way.
That’s helping him focus in on his senior season at Pikeville and what he needs to do to help his team have another successful season.
“Coach (Justice) says we have the ceiling to be just as good as last year,” Samons said. “With the guys who graduated, we have to fill in and grind and focus in. We have to put in the hours and go through the struggles of a season. We’re going to have bad days and we have to get through those. We’ll get over that hump and hopefully, we will reach the ceiling.”