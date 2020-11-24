Pikeville started its Class A state championship defense Friday night and the result was similar to 2019. The Panthers’ title run was fairly easy in 2019, with only one game staying within 30-points.
It was a similar story as Pikeville dismantled, previously unbeaten Sayre, 49-13.
Sayre was not your typical No. 4 seed, though. The Spartans, who are coached by former Marshall star and former New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, will compete in district competition in 2021, but agreed to take the No. 4 seed if they were allowed to play in this year’s post season. The Spartans generated a lot of hype entering the game and Pikeville coach Chris McNamee was quick to note that Sayre had Pikeville’s full attention.
“We knew coming in that they (Sayre) could give us some problems,” McNamee said. “Playing a team like Sayre in the first round, it really helped us stay focus in practice during the off weeks leading to the game. It is tough getting up for practice each day when you know you don’t have a game Friday night. But it helped us knowing that we had a team like Sayre coming in.”
The Panthers were focused, though. Pikeville led from start-to-finish. Pikeville scored on its first possession as quarterback Isaac McNamee threw a 14-yard TD pass to Brandon Lowe giving Pikeville a 7-0 advantage. It was a foreshadowing of things to come as McNamee accounted for six TDs, throwing for four and running for two scores.
The only blemish on McNamee’s stats came on Pikeville’s second possession. Pinned deep, Pikeville dialed up a pass which was picked off by Sayre. The Spartans capitalized as Caleb Kern ran it in from seven-yards out cutting the Panther lead to 7-6, with 5:59 to play in the first quarter.
Pikeville led 13-6 after the first quarter, as McNamee scored on an one-yard TD run, with 1:14 to play in the opening stanza.
The Panthers continued to build their lead in the second quarter putting two scores on the board. The first score came as McNamee found Zac Lockhart from 21-yards out. That put Pikeville in front 21-6 with 9:58 to play in the first half.
McNamee continued to pick apart the Spartan defense as he threw another TD pass with 5:16 to play in the first half. This time, McNamee found Blake Birchfield for a 20-yard score giving the Panthers a 28-6 halftime lead.
Sayre’s dreams of an upset quickly vanished early in the third quarter. On its first possession, Lockhart picked off a pass and returned it to the Spartan three-yard line. Birchfield did the rest by punching it in to put the Panthers up 34-6 early in the third quarter.
Pikeville forced a running-clock with 6:25 to play in the third quarter. The play was the highlight play of the game. McNamee’s pass was deflected, but Lockhart caught it off the deflection and raced for the 43-yard score giving the Panthers a 42-6 advantage.
Pikeville’s final score came early in the fourth quarter as McNamee ran the ball in from six-yards out giving the Panthers a 49-6 lead.
Sayre scored late as quarterback Cole Pennington scored from one-yard out. That set the final score at 49-13.
The Panthers tallied up 376 yards of offense in the game. Balance was the key as Pikeville rushed for 200 yards and threw for 176 yards. McNamee completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for 173 yards and four scores with one interception. McNamee also carried the ball five times for 23 yards and two scores.
Birchfield and Brayden Thomas led a balanced Pikeville rushing attack. Birchfield carried the ball 11 times for 67 yards and a score. Thomas finished with seven carries for 66 yards. Lockhart led the Panthers in receiving, hauling in four catches for 98 yards and two scores. Lowe caught four passes for 49 yards and a score and Birchfield tallied 26 receiving yards and a score on two receptions.
Pikeville returns to action Friday night as the Panthers play host to rival Hazard. Pikeville defeated the Bulldogs 43-7 earlier this season.
