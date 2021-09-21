BELFRY — Pikeville’s got weapons.
Belfry had to pick its poison Friday night and that poison turned out to be Wade Hensley.
With Pikeville’s Zac Lockhart getting a lot of attention from the Pirate secondary, Hensley had one-on-one match ups all night and he won them.
Hensley had three catches for 72 yards and two TDs on the night as the Panthers picked up their third straight win over Belfry 29-0 in the ARH Bowl at Haywood Stadium.
Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee also had a memorable game as well. McNamee was excellent on the night as he was 14 for 17 passing for 173 yards and three TDs.
McNamee’s other passing TD went to his favorite weapon Zac Lockhart.
Lockhart finished the night with eight catches for 92 yards and a TD.
This was Pikeville’s first shutout win over Belfry since 1956.
The Panthers got the ball first and went to work.
On the opening drive, McNamee capped it off with a 27-yard TD pass to Hensley with 7:23 left in the first quarter.
That was a special TD in McNamee’s career. The TD throw marked his 67th career throwing TD. That set a new school record as he broke former Pikeville great and middle school head coach Matt Branham’s school record of 66 career TD throws.
Belfry didn’t have standout Isaac Dixon and the effect it had on the Pirate offense was evident early in the game.
The Pirates just couldn’t get anything flowing and Pikeville’s defense swarmed to the ball.
On Pikeville’s second drive, the Panthers faced a fourth and two on the Belfry 40.
McNamee found Lockhart for the first down, but instead of going down, Lockhart turned on the jets and scooted 40-yards for the score with 3:43 left in the first quarter. After the two-point conversion, Pikeville held a 15-0 lead.
Belfry’s defense settled down for most of the second quarter, but the Panthers got the ball back late in the half.
McNamee found Hensley for a 45-yard TD catch with just 30 seconds left in the first half. The score pushed Pikeville’s lead to 22-0 going into the halftime break.
Again, the game tightened in the third.
Belfry got the ball to open the half. The Pirates marched the ball deep in Pikeville territory, but the Panther defense stepped up and caused a turnover on downs, thwarting Belfry’s best chance at scoring in the game.
Both defenses played well to late in the game.
That’s when Blake Birchfield scored on an 11-yard TD run with 3:43 left in the game. That score sealed Pikeville’s third straight win and pushed the lead to 29-0.
Birchfield finished the game with 142 yards rushing and a TD on 19 carries.
Pikeville finished the game with 325 yards of total offense.
How good was Pikeville’s defense?
The Panthers only gave up 139 rushing yards to the Pirates.
Luke Ray led the Pikeville defense with 19 tackles. Landon Hammock followed with 18 tackles. Devin DeRossett finished with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery. Aaron Slone followed with 13 tackles and Jacoby Thorsnbury added 12 tackles on the night.
Pikeville (5-0) will have another togh road trip Friday night. The Panthers will travel to Class 2A powerhouse Lexington Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Belfry (0-5) will try to get in the win column as the Pirates open Class 3A District 8 play against Magoffin County. The Pirates will be at home as the game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.