Paintsville wasted no time, scoring early and often against Pikeville on Tuesday night in the third matchup between the two teams this season. The Tigers came away with a 7-3 win over the Panthers.
The Tigers and Panthers entered the matchup 1-1 against each other.
The second loss to the Tigers marks the only two losses to a 15th Region opponent by Pikeville. The recently crowned All “A” Classic state champion Panthers however blanked Paintsville 15-0 in the 15th Region All “A” Classic.
The Panthers got the bats moving early with Tate Walters netting a double to kick things off in the top of the first. Dylan Thompson and Sam Wright also received walks to put runners on base, but the Tigers survived to keep the Panthers scoreless in the first.
The Tigers however netted two runs in the bottom of the first with Baron Ratliff doubling to score Gunner Collins. Ratliff scored soon after on a passed ball to make it 2-0. Paintsville had the bases loaded, but a strike out from Brock Horne for the third out ended the scoring opportunity for the Tigers.
Pikeville struck back in the top of the second to tie things up. Jake Lowe got on base with a single and Bradyn Hall doubled to put two runners on in scoring position. What looked to be miscommunication at first appeared to work out for the Panthers as Hall looked to steal third with Lowe still on base. He ran back to second and when the Tigers made the throw back to second, Lowe made his way home for the score. Hall scored soon after thanks to a hit by Walters to tie things up at 2-2.
Any hopes for a competitive game however were quickly disregarded by Paintsville in the bottom of the second inning.
Austin Allen exploded out of the gate with a home run for the Tigers two give them the 3-2 lead. Gunner Collins singled as the next batter up, and Baron Ratliff followed him with a home run of his own.
In a matter of minutes, the Tigers went from a tie game to a three-run lead.
Things didn’t stop there either, as Kal Auxier scored off a pass ball to make it 6-2. Grayson Peters batted in Zach Taylor for the seventh run of the game for the Tigers.
It was all Paintsville needed.
The Tigers went scoreless throughout the rest of the game, but it didn’t matter as Pikeville just couldn’t get its offense going.
The Tigers held on for the rest of the game that was paused shortly for rain in the top of the fifth inning to win, 7-2.
Ashton Miller won it on the mound for Paintsville, pitching four innings allowing three runs on seven hits. He stuck out five and walked one. Gunner Collins put in the last three innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
Baron Ratliff led the Tigers in hits with two. He also scored two runs and netted three RBIs.