ASHLAND — Belfry fought hard, but just couldn’t find the end zone Friday night as Ashland Blazer picked up a 10-3 win over the Pirates in the Class 3A state semifinals.
“I don’t want to take anything away from them (Ashland Blazer),” Belfry coach Philip Haywood said. “They are a good defensive team. They run well and they’re strong. They controlled the line of scrimmage. I told our kids before the game, ‘Whoever wins the line is going to win the game.’ Basically they did that. That’s the key to football right there. My hats off to them.”
The Pirates ended the season with an 8-4 record.
“I’ve always said about this team especially, that they’re very resilient,” Haywood said. “Along with COIVD (19) and injuries and things like that, it seemed like nothing seemed to phase them. They were always able to come back and practice the next week and encourage each other. We had a great group of seniors and leadership. I’m very proud of them. We’re obviously disappointed with the loss here, but sometimes those things happen. You got to pick up your shoes and take that next step.”
With the win, Ashland Blazer moves on the the Class 3A 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals against Elizabethtown next Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Kroger Field.
Belfry was the defending Class 3A champion, so there will be a new champion crowned this season.
On the first play from scrimmage, Belfry’s Zayne Hatfield came up with an interception to give the Pirates the ball in Tomcat territory.
Belfry couldn’t do anything with the drive and turned the ball over on a fumble.
The game remained scoreless, until late in the first half.
Ashland started a drive deep in its own territory and the Pirates looked to be in position to stop the Tomcats and force a fumble. That was until a critical flag went against Belfry. On third and nine, Belfry was flagged for a personal foul as an Ashland player’s helmet was ripped off during a play. That 15-yard penalty put the ball near midfield ad gave the Tomcats some life.
Ashland Blazer’s JT Garrett capped off the long drive with a 14-yard TD run with 4:54 left in the first half. After the extra point, the Tomcats led 7-0.
Belfry drove the ball down the field before the half. Isaac Dixon threw a halfback pass into the end zone as time expired, but the ball fell to the ground incomplete as the Tomcats held a 7-0 lead at halftime.
The game remained scoreless, until late in the third quarter. The Tomcats drove down the field and got deep in Belfry territory. Ashland Blazer kicker SJ Lycans hit a 31-yard field goal with 2:32 left in the third to push the Tomcat lead to 10-0.
On Belfry’s next possession, the Pirates put together a good drive.
The Pirates marched all the way to Ashland Blazer’s 16-yard line, but on a fourth and short, the Pirates failed to get the first down and turned the ball over to the Tomcats with 6:51 left to play.
Belfry caught a break, though.
The Tomcats fumbled on the second play of their next drive and Belfry recovered.
The Pirates couldn’t find its way into the end zone, but kicker Gideon Ireson put the Pirates on the board with a 31-yard field goal with 4:59 left to play.
“Our defense played well,” Haywood said. “We made a big stop down there and got a turnover, then offensively we turn around and had a penalty and ended up kicking a field goal, but it was a two score game anyway, so it was OK. It was a hard fought game. I just thought that they played excellent defense and coupled with some of our mistakes, it put us in some long yardage situations.”
Belfry’s defense held on Ashland’s next possession, but a 65-yard punt gave the Pirates the ball at their own five-yard line with just around a minute to go.
“I don’t know if it made that big of a difference,” Haywood said. “If you block the kick, you’re around 40 yards and with only a couple minutes to go, we’re not a great throwing team anyway, so that was a good punt.”
Ashland Blazer’s Jack Alley sealed the win with an interception with just seconds left to play.
Belfry didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website at the time of publication, but according to Ashland Blazer’s stats, the Tomcats only gave up 145 rushing yards against the Pirates.
Keontae Pittman led the Tomcat rushing attack with 78 yards on 12 carries.
Garrett followed with 37 rushing yards and a TD on seven carries.
Ashland Blazer rushed for 172 yards against the Pirates.
Belfry will lose 17 seniors from this roster heading into next season, including Dixon, Brett Coleman, Seth Mounts and Brad Lowe.
“I’m very proud of them tonight,” Haywood said. “It’ll be one of my favorite groups. It’s not always about how many games you win and things like that, it’s about how you grow and develop and mature into men and the leadership that you have. These guys did a fantastic job. I’ve watched them grow and develop and become better people as well as better football players. It’s been a privilege for me just to be able to work with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.