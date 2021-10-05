Georgetown — UPike football dropped their first road contest of the 2021 campaign on Saturday afternoon in a battle with 8th ranked Georgetown. Despite pacing with the Tigers offensively, the Bears fell by a final score of 52-14.
Georgetown improves to 4-0 (1-0 MSC) on the season while the Bears drop to 2-2 (0-1 MSC). Georgetown now leads the all-time series 16-1.
The Bears continued the solid offensive played previewed in the first two contests, collecting 359 yards of total offense. The Bears won the edge in the passing game, tossing for 273 yards to the Tiger’s 269. UPike rushed for 86 yards on 40 attempts, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry.
Georgetown took advantage of turnovers in the contest, running back three interceptions for TDs which totaled over 100 yards.
Lee Kirkland piloted the Bears offense and threw for 272 yards on 25 of 49 attempts, scoring a pair of TDs and giving up a pair of interceptions. Kirkland has racked up eight total passing TDs this season following Saturday’s performance.
Once again it was Arites Clark who led the receiving core with six catches for 83 yards, including a game-high 31 yard snag. Freshman Eldrick Mason managed his first TD on the season as well on a 17 yard reception in the third quarter.
The Tigers stifled the Bear’s usually dynamic run-game, only allowing leading rusher Alex Sanders 46 yards. Alexander Shelton had a rush attempt as well, gaining 33 yards.
The Tigers struck early in the first period, scoring on a 25 yard pass with 13:24 remaining before managing their first pick-six just under five minutes later. In the final seconds of the first the Tigers capped off a four play 25-yard drive with a 10 yard TD throw.
The Tigers held UPike scoreless in the first period and took a 31-0 lead into halftime but the Bears were finally able to get on the board with 11:56 on the clock in the third on a TD pass to Sanders.
The Bear’s defense was locked in during the third quarter, shutting out the Tigers for 15 minutes. The offense struck again with less than five minutes to go in the third on the Kirkland to Mason connection to make it 31-14.
The fourth quarter was all Georgetown as a 70 yard interception return for a TD began a 21-point quarter for the Tigers.
UPike football shifts focus to next week where they are set to face-off with Campbellsville on the road. Kickoff between the Tigers and Bears is slated for 2:01 p.m.