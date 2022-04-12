U.N.I.T.E. Pike and Operation U.N.I.T.E. have been trying to find ways to help children throughout Eastern Kentucky and the state with drug prevention for years.
U.N.I.T.E. Pike has worked with UPike to put on free basketball camps for kids in Pike County for years.
That all came to a halt when the pandemic hit.
But this year, they were back at it as they had their basketball camps last week.
On Tuesday, over 50 kids showed up to Pike Central for the free camp.
But Thursday at Shelby Valley over 100 kids attended the camp. They got a free basketball, food and a drug free message during their time.
“We were super excited to work with U.N.I.T.E. Pike,” Compton said. “This is something we’ve done for years. We were doing this when Coach Wells was the head coach. We had to stop when the pandemic started. This is the first year doing it since the pandemic came around that we’ve been able to do this. We had a little over 50 on Tuesday at Pike Central. I guess the word spread and we’re over 100 today here at Shelby Valley. We’re just really excited to get to do these kind of camps. Our youth camps are scheduled and ready to go this summer. It’s great to have all of these things going again and have kids back in the gym. We’re just super excited to get to be back out in public.”
U.N.I.T.E. Pike worked with Americorps to get the word out about the basketball camp.
Americorps has 10 representatives working within the Pike County schools to help raise awareness.
The coalition has a lot of people working to put on events like this and get the word out to the kids of the area. Dorton bused kids to the event.
The kids were fed and these folks with U.N.I.T.E. Pike and the Americorps helped put on the event plus UPike’s Coach Compton and his staff and players: Marionette Little (Operation UNITE) Alyson Salyer (Operation UNITE), Jessica Tackett (Americorps)
Shandra Stewart (Americorps at Dorton), Trish Chaney (Americorps), Ireland Blankenship (B.O.E. member), Thomas Pinion (Dorton principal), Chanandra Stewart (Support and UPike parterning) and Reed Adkins (Pike County Superintendent)
“The guys that we have here working and helping on our staff and our players are unbelievable role models,” Compton said. “They’re going to give them a good message. We’re excited to do this from a basketball perspective. We have some other planned to help give back. We do reading with elementary school kids and those kinds of things. These are the kind of the things that we enjoy. Being able to get in the gym and do what we have grown to love as young adults and professionals and kind of give back to them. Hopefully, it can light a fire for these kids to love basketball and use that as a channel to reach some of their goals. Maybe this can help them stay on the straight and narrow as they get older and face peer pressure and other things become more relevant.”
With the pandemic rules just being lifted, Compton didn’t know what to expect from the first camps back.
“I didn’t really know what to expect without doing it for the last couple of years,” Compton said. “It was always well attended before. I didn’t know if we’d have lower numbers and maybe next year the kids comeback, but I’m super excited about the numbers here today and that we were able to get them out the first time back around. With the group Tuesday, we asked them if they had fun, they all screamed to the top of their lungs, so they really enjoyed it. It does as much for us as it does for them. It lights a fire within us and gets us excited to see kids that care about things that we care a lot about. The kids are having a positive response to us trying to give back and be present in the community. People come out and support our guys all the time by coming out to our games and showing our guys that they have a ton of support out in the community. That’s why it’s extremely important for us to get out and do the same in our area here and the whole Pike County community.”
His players connected with the kids in a positive way that could impact the kids for a long time to come.
“They’ve all got things going on too,” Compton said. “They could’ve chose the decision to not come up here and do this or they can choose to come out and wear a smile and have an opportunity to make an impact with some kids. That’s something that we talk about, not just when we do these camps, but at all times throughout the year. These guys have embraced it. They’re getting the kids excited. They’re having fun. They’ve embraced the different age groups and are able to relate to those different groups in different ways. All of the kids ask the guys, ‘How tall are you?’ They all ask if they can dunk. They feed into that kind of thing. It makes them feel good to see a positive response from the kids for what they’re trying to give back.”
UPike will also get back to holding their regular camps this summer as well.
“For the first time since the pandemic, we’re going to have our youth camp on campus at the UPike Gym June 20-23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.,” Compton said. “It’s 70$ if you register before June 15 or 80$ after. You can sign up at the door if you choose. Our brochures are on the website UPikebears.com. We have brochures here today. We’ll have them out at different locals in the community as well. We’re super excited about being able to do that camp. Our women’s staff is hosting a one day youth camp as well. As well as some different camps for different age groups from middle school up to high school. It is an opportunity for us to give back. It is an opportunity for us to try to create some good leadership habits from within our program with our players and also with our staff. These guys have ambitions on being head coaches and running their own programs. It’s really important for them to get their feet wet and learn. Some of the servant leadership, I think that I was able to learn along the way as an assistant under Coach Wells.”