The Kentucky men’s basketball program announced on their social media page Monday morning that the Blue/White scrimmage will indeed be coming to the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m.
The game will be presented by Big O Tires.
The game will also be a benefit for the East Kentucky flood victims. All benefits from the game will go to flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky.
The story first got legs earlier in the summer when UK hosted a flood relief telethon and after that, the program announced that they would hold the event in Eastern Kentucky if they didn’t run into any road blocks.
The Appalachian Wireless Arena didn’t have any details on ticket information or further details of the event at press time.