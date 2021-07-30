East Ridge’s Jo Jo Ratliff felt like he had something left to prove.
Instead of heading to college to play at Union, he returned to the Warriors because of SB 128 for his fifth year as a Warrior.
With new coach Donnie Burdnine taking over coaching duties, Ratliff felt like he and the Warriors could help turn around the East Ridge program.
“The goal is the same,” Ratliff said. “We’ve got a lot to prove and that ain’t going to change. I felt like this opportunity a new coach and some new people on the team, to kind of come back and finish the job of showing that East Ridge just isn’t going to get pushed around.”
Last season, Ratliff finished with 26 tackles for the Warriors.
He is a defensive end with good size and speed.
He gets to the ball quick and usually hurries the quarterback a few times per game.
The Warriors have some new talent coming to add with their returners and that will be good for the team, Ratliff thinks.
“Some of the newer kids coming out, we feel like we can use them,” Ratliff said. “Obviously, they can be coached, but some things you can’t coach like in-game experience. I’ve played on that D-line, so I can give them tips against all the players we’ll go against. I know these offensive lines. I know everybody on them. I can help them out with their pass rushing.”
But with inexperienced players, you can’t account for their lack of playing.
The only way to get experience is get out on the field and play.
“Last year we had talent, we didn’t have as much experience at the coaching position,” Ratliff said. “That’s nothing against coach Runyon, we love coach Runyon and he’s a great coach, but we brought in some more experienced coach who has been doing it a little big longer. I think this year we can really make a statement because we have the same talent almost. We lost a lot of seniors, but we gained a lot of younger kids. We still have a lot of talent and with a new coach, I think we can show what we can do on the field and it will show up in the wins and loss column.”
East Ridge had some close losses last season.
The Warriors want to turn those close losses into wins this season.
“When you play in those close games, nobody likes losing by three points or seven points or even a couple TDs,” Ratliff said. “We’re going to try and erase that this season. If we’re going to lose, then the other team is really going to have to work for the W. Some of those games that we lost, we fought hard. We’re going to try and go that extra mile to push them down and come out on top.”
Last season, the Pike County Bowl didn’t get played because of COVID-19.
This season, the Pike County Bowl is back on schedule.
The Warriors will take on Phelps once again to kickoff the bowl. East Ridge and Phelps are scheduled to kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 27 at Belfry in the 36th edition of the Pike County Bowl.
“That’s a blessing from God to get to go back and play in another Pike County Bowl,” Ratliff said. “Last year, I thought it was over for me. I was thinking it was my last season and I’m not going to get to go out for that last Pike County Bowl. I want to go out this year in front of all of those people and put on a show. Now that we get that opportunity, it is something that I’m trying to not take for granted. Pike County Bowl, that’s a mission. We always want to go out and win that game because it’s a big game. The season opener against Floyd Central is going to be big, but we still are looking forward to the Pike County Bowl. We will be ready. We are going to go out Week 1 against Floyd Central and play the best we can. Then we are going to go out and work hard, like we are right now and try to win in front of the whole county.”
Ratliff just wants to get better.
He just wants the team to get better.
He feels like if that happens, everything else will take care of itself.
“Me personally, I don’t like to set goals for the season,” Ratliff said. “I kind of look at it like I want to be better today than I was yesterday and better tomorrow than I am today. I think if I do that, everything will take care of itself. I feel like I’m definitely going to play better this year than I did last year. I’m just trying to get better every day. As a team, our main goal is to compete with these teams and let everybody know that you’re going to remember East Ridge. Either win or lose, you’re going to remember East Ridge coming ready to play and compete.”
East Ridge will kickoff the season Friday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at home against Floyd Central.