The scene following the University of Pikeville Bears’ cheerleading squad’s conclusion of a 19-hour bus ride from Orlando, Florida after winning their first UCA national championship at ESPN’S Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort was filled with exactly what you would expect it to be.
Cheers of excitement greeted the national champions after their long trip home.
After returning to the old UPike basketball gymnasium, head coach Jeannie Stone and the rest of her cheerleaders stepped off of their bus and were welcomed by cheers and clapping by dozens of people donning the Orange and Black.
Hugs were given, tears of joy were shed and the overall happiness displayed by everyone outside of the gym was a sight to behold. Stone’s remarks about the City of Pikeville reflect that collective feeling.
“It’s very important,” said Stone. “These kids represent our community everywhere they go, and the community is a big part of our college. They have bought into everything we do. To bring this back to the college, and to bring it back to our community, it is amazing.”
The squad competed on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. Their final score amounted to 50 percent after both performances, and they managed to squeak by and hoist the trophy, winning by 0.05 points.
A moment like this cherished by the Bear faithful couldn’t have come to fruition without the dedication of Stone, who just wrapped up her sixth season as head coach of the program. Beginning in 2013, UPike notched MSC titles in three of her first four campaigns, all of which Stone was named Coach of the Year in the conference.
In 2014, she put the country on notice, leading her squad to qualification for their first National Cheer Association Collegiate National Championships appearance. They finished second place that year, but the tide turned this year. That tide couldn’t have been turned without hard work.
However, she first had to soak in the moment.
“It was like a dream come true for these girls,” said Stone. “We have spent several years trying to build the program, and get them to the point where they could actually compete nationally. Three years ago we placed fifth. Last year, we were third and of course, our goal this year was to win and we worked really hard. We had a lot of difficulties, we’ve overcome a lot of obstacles, but they were able to keep themselves focused.”
Stone admitted that their performance on the first day was disappointing and that they went and held a practice afterward instead of going to one of the parks at Disney World. She prioritized taking care of business and getting better over having fun, which is a strong reason why they departed from Orlando as champions.
“We went back and tried to focus ourselves and get ready for the next day,” she said. “We knew that our only chance to win was to have a perfect performance. They walked in on the second day and did amazing. Whether they had won or not, I was so proud because they did everything they could do. When you leave the mat, you want to make sure that you leave everything out there, and then it’s all up to somebody else.”
While Stone acknowledges the role her cheerleaders played in winning a championship, she had to give credit to someone else as well.
“God has led us all year,” she said. “We have depended on him, it’s been a rough year. He’s helped us through everything, and the first thing we did when we got off the mat was go over in the corner and just thank him for being there with us and helping us do the very best we could.”
His help went a long way, as the entire squad found the strength necessary to persevere and exhibit willingness to have their work ethic tested. Play the “work hard” card with Stone and you would be able to tell that she is someone who instills mental toughness into her cheerleaders.
“They’ve been able to work together as a team and build on each other’s positive things and come together as a team,” said Stone. “Everybody has something to offer and I think this year we really keyed in on that and let them give what they had. They didn’t give up. They stayed with it and worked hard even when there weren’t games to cheer. It has set the standard that we’re not going to accept anything less than your best.”
Senior cheerleader Morgyn Dixon had similar opinions.
“For us, it just shows all the hard work we’ve put into this year,” said Dixon. “It’s been a crazy year with COVID-19. At the beginning of the year, we couldn’t even be within six feet of each other doing workouts and then we had a late start stunting, a late start tumbling, so it’s been a really rough year overall. It was just crazy to think we could come out of this year as national champions.
“Our coach is an absolutely amazing lady. She pushes us so hard every single day. She will do anything for any of us, and she just tries to make sure that we have as much faith in ourselves as she does every day. She just pushes us to do our absolute best all the time.”
Sometimes difficult situations bring out the best in people and teams. For UPike, COVID-19 helped the Bears focus in and work extra hard and it paid off with a championship.
“Trusting people you’re with,” UPike senior Sara Coots said. “I know we had some hard times too, it’s been a long year. There’s going to be conflict, but when you learn to trust each other and work together, that’s the best outcome. In the work field, you have to learn to trust the ones you’re with. I think that’s definitely the biggest lesson.”
Stone, meanwhile, pointed out that she is going to try to help the program remain in the national conversation in the future. Recruiting is a very important part of the success of teams in college athletics, and it’s a form of ammunition she can use in her pursuit of keeping the Bears atop the collegiate cheerleading ranks.
“I’ll start tomorrow with a recruiting visit,” said Stone. “I’ve got several boys and girls that are very interested and have already committed. The future is looking pretty good. I could tell a big difference after we placed fifth, people were coming to us. Last year, it was even more so. I foresee that this will really set this program to be phenomenal. Hopefully we’re going to have some real interest, and this will send our program to the top.”