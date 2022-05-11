Kelly Wells is always a jovial guy.
But he was even more jovial Monday.
Honestly, he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face if he tried.
Why?
Well because of the announcement of Bear Mountain over the weekend.
What is Bear Mountain?
Well it will be the future home to all of UPike sports’ outdoor programs.
It’s no secret that UPike has been searching for a place to build a new football stadium for years.
Well, it finally happened.
And so much more.
UPike will build new football, baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and track and field facilities for all of its facilities.
The Bears have never had the opportunity to expand and build new athletic facilities because there was no room in town to build.
Tom and Mitch Potter sold UPike some land just a mile and 1/2 away from campus.
The land will be at Cedar Creek and it will be called Bear Mountain.
Wells was all smiles Monday afternoon just talking about the purchase of the property and what it means for the school and the athletic programs.
Don’t look for UPike to move in before this football season starts, though.
It will take some time to build all of these things.
But the school has been searching for a way to take all of its sports programs to the next level.
Once, Wells moved into the the Athletic Director role, most people knew that all the great success the athletics programs had would just increase overall.
And working with President Dr. Burton Webb, UPike will be one of, if not the top athletic programs in all of the NAIA.
This will catapult everything.
The facilities will help them recruit better everywhere.
The facilities will be better than a lot of Division I athletics and could sway top players to come to UPike instead of exploring small Division I or Division II schools.
It’s a home run.
The baseball and softball fields have had a home for years, but now they’ll be playing in new state of the art facilities.
The football team will benefit the most.
Since the inception of the football program, they’ve had to share facilities and the Pikeville football team’s field.
Now, they can move to their own field. Have their own practice field and their own playing field.
It’s a no-brainer.
Tennis and soccer will also benefit and no longer have to vie for time at Bob Amos.
Everybody wins.
The kids feel like winners before even stepping onto the court or fields.
Who wouldn’t want to play there after seeing the artist rendering sketches?
UPike has always been a great place for athletes, but now, it may go to levels of success that they’ve not reached before.
It certainly is an exciting time at UPike.
If you don’t believe me just try talk to Wells.
His smile says it all.
Visit the News-Express Facebook Page for an in depth interview with UPike Athletic Director Kelly Wells and see Friday’s News-Express for the story with Wells.