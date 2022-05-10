Bear Mountain.
What is that?
It’s coming soon and will be the place where UPike athletics will take place.
Saturday during graduation, UPike President Burton J. Webb announced the purchase of land that will be the future of UPike athletics. There will be a new football, baseball, softball, tennis and track and field facilities on Bear Mountain.
UPike purchased the property from Mitch and Tom Potter.
UPike has been in search of a place to build new athletic facilities to update their athletics and school and finally, they will have a new home.
The land is located at Cedar Creek.
UPike has been searching for a place to call home for several years and has finally found that home. The Bears have had to share football facilities with Pikeville High School for years and will now alleviate that need.
“The City of Pikeville and the local school systems have been great partners for us over the last few years. We have leased football, soccer, track, tennis, and basketball facilities from the City and often shared them with Pikeville Independent Schools,” Webb said. “UPike’s new athletic fields will take off a significant amount of pressure on most of those facilities. In addition, they will be a tremendous benefit to our recruiting and retention efforts for our student athletes. This facility will improve the experience for family members and fans, and be available to the community when not in use by our athletes. In addition, we are planning walking and biking trails on the property that we hope will be widely used by the community.”
Don’t look for Bear Mountain to be finished overnight. It will take some time and maybe even some phases to get all their outdoor facilities completed.
The infrastructure on the property is pretty solid, but it will take some work to get things ready.
“There is a good gravel road going up to the property that will eventually need to be paved. Most of the places that will eventually become playing surfaces are already level, so the ground movement is likely to be limited,” Webb said. “Power, water, and sewer are considerations we will face when the time arises.”
UPike hopes it will help recruiting and building even stronger programs across all sports.
“There is no question this facility will make recruiting easier. We already have several exceptionally good teams at UPike and this facility, combined with the Sportsplex, will provide a wonderful competition and practice home for our students,” Webb said.
In the meantime, UPike will continue to use the same facilities and partnerships it has, until the new athletic complexes are complete.
“For now, we will continue to use the facilities we have – baseball, softball, track and field, soccer and football will still need a place to place for at least the next year,” Webb said. “Eventually we will program something else in the space currently occupied by baseball and softball, but we have not yet determined what that might be.”
The new complex could add to outside tournaments and revenue coming into the area as well.
“We hope the public uses the facility as soon as it is available. When we spoke to Mayor Carter about the possibility of the purchase he was excited,” Webb said. “Apparently one of the frequent requests he receives is related to Pikeville’s interest in hosting traveling team tournaments. Between the City, UPike and the local schools we will have five or six soccer pitches. That would allow a tournament for more than a dozen teams.”
UPike Board of Trustee Chairman Terry Dotson wanted thank Mitch and Tom Potter for their help during the purchase of the property for the new fields. He noted that the two were great to work with and have been a tremendous help to the University of Pikeville.