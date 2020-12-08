MCKENZIE, Tnn. — UPike women’s basketball tallied their fourth win of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating the 14th ranked Bethel Wildcats. The Bears pulled off the upset victory by a final score of 62-53, moving to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in MSC play.
Mary Englert stepped up for UPike, leading all scorers with 20 points. The junior went 6-11 from the field in the season-high performance, adding on a pair of threes. Englert also tallied nine rebounds in the win.
Brianna Burbridge filled the stat sheet once again with 15 points and 16 rebounds. The double-double is the fourth of the season for Kentucky native who leads the team averaging 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest.
UPike connected on 22 of 58 attempts from the field, going 7-26 from deep. The Bears trumped the Wildcats in the rebounding category, totaling 49 boards while Bethel managed 35.
The teams exchanged the lead three times in the first quarter, both jostling for position for the opening minutes. Englert started early, scoring both of the Bears initial baskets on back to back possessions to start the game. UPike began to pull away in the last four minutes of the period, mounting a 10-5 run that included buckets from Georgia Sideri and Burbridge. After a Sierra Feltner three pointer, the Bears had a 18-13 lead headed into the second period.
UPike retained a steady lead throughout the first five minutes of the second, before Bethel would tie the game at 21 at the 4:03 mark. Bethel would hold a one point lead with 1:43 left to go in the half, but shots from Burbridge and Sideri would reclaim the lead for UPike who headed into the break up 26-22.
The third quarter saw the Wildcats surge, taking their first multi-possesion lead since the first quarter. Thanks to a three and back to back jumpers, Bethel went up 31-26 with 7:46 left in the period. UPike battled back but trailed throughout most of the quarter until a pair of buckets around the one-minute mark tied the game at 40. Neither time scored the remainder of the quarter ass they headed into the final quarter tied up. The Bears put their foot on the gas in the fourth, claiming the lead once again via a layup from Alexis Reed within the first two minutes – a lead they would hold the remainder of the contest. The trio of Reed, Burbridge, and Englert did the heavy lifting as the Bears offense pushed their lead out to as much as 14 points midway through the quarter. UPike held on the remainder of the contest, winning by a final score of 62-53.
UPike women’s basketball returns home to Appalachian Wireless Arena on Thursday, December 10 for a non-conference battle against Milligan. Tip-off between the Bears and Buffaloes is set for 5:30 p.m.
