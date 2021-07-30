The UPike men’s soccer team and the Pikeville YMCA hosted a soccer camp for youth in the Pikeville area at Bob Amos Park on Wednesday morning.
The camp was led by Clifton Hatfield, who is the Youth Sports Director at “The Y” in Pikeville and Shaun Schetka, who is the head coach of UPike men’s soccer. It ran from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
Hatfield knew that soccer camps weren’t very prevalent in the area and he wanted to change that.
“Honestly, there’s always all kinds of camps going on around the area, whether it be basketball, football or baseball, but one thing we don’t really have in our area is a soccer camp,” said Hatfield. “Soccer isn’t really that well-known in our area. It’s picking up, but I feel like this is a great way for us to get some younger kids out and get them involved in the game of soccer and just really come out and have some fun.”
Schetka pointed out that his team takes advantage of any opportunity they get to become involved in the Pikeville community and that they look forward to building relationships through that.
Hatfield said the camp had 50 kids from ages six-12 who registered and that the kids were separated into groups consisting of six- and seven year-olds, eight- and nine year-olds and 10-12 year-olds. He noticed that all of them looked happy to be there.
“I haven’t seen any negative faces,” said Hatfield. “Everybody’s left smiling and having a good time. I can speak for myself. I’ve enjoyed it a lot. I hope UPike has and I know that most of the kids I spoke to seem like they enjoyed it.”
Schetka took the bigger picture into account when deciding to help run the camp.
“For us, it’s great because we’re getting ready to start preseason with our college kids,” said Schetka. “Anytime you get to come back and work with the younger kids, it really makes you appreciate the game and it helps you understand why you do things. I think the kids had a great time minus the weather, but it’s something that we can hopefully continue to move forward with.”
Hatfield was impressed that 50 kids came out to the camp, considering the post-pandemic world we are living in now.
“My goal at first was like 25 kids, so we doubled that in our first year,” said Hatfield. “Hopefully it will just continue to grow and as long as kids can come out, have fun and learn a little bit about the game of soccer, that’s what our goal is here at the Y.”
Schetka wants to see the game become more well-known in Pikeville.
“For us, just continue to grow the game here in the area,” said Schetka. “The youth level helps us at the college level, so it’s just a matter of getting out there, getting exposure and getting kids involved.”
Schetka also sees positives aplenty that can come from having something like this.
“I think for me, like you talked about with it being post-COVID is just having the opportunity to be out with our friends and be outside playing the game,” said Schetka. “There’s definitely a lot of potential here, but like anything else, it takes time. I think the more we do things like this and the more kids get out and play, the better off they’ll be.”
Hatfield is another person who values the relationships that are made through these camps.
“At the Y, we’re about building connections,” said Hatfield. “A lot of kids got to play with their friends. We had some kids come from Williamson, Prestonsburg, Elkhorn and here in Pikeville, so they got to make new friends that they probably would not have ever had the chance to make if it wasn’t for a camp like this. That’s what we’re about here. We want to get kids out, get them active and teach them a little bit about the game of soccer.”