Valley’s defense was swarming.
The inside-outside game was working.
The Lady Wildcats even got out and scored easy buckets in the fast break Monday night as Valley picked up a 40-15 win over Belfry in the Girls’ County Championship.
Valley’s Kylie Alvin was running the show and made her presence known on both sides of the ball. She was active in the passing lanes and played excellent on-ball defense.
On offense, she got the ball inside to her bigs and found the wings open for shots.
Alvin finished the game with five points.
Valley’s Sadie Johnson led the way with a game-high 17 points. Maddi Frohnapfel followed by knocking down a pair of threes in the first half and finished the game with 10 points. Hannah Robinson added six points and Ashley Shannon chipped in with two.
Kameryn Duncan and Addy Smith led the way for the Lady Pirates scoring five points each. Carly Stanley followed with three, while Deshae Beatty added two.
Alvin was named the County Championship Tournament MVP. Joining her on the All-Tournament Team were: Valley’s Johnson, Frohnapfel, Sophie Robinson and Shannon. Belfry’s Duncan, Stanley, Smith and Kaylor Thornsbury. Mullins’ Allie Adkins and Jadyn Looney. Millard’s Gabby Damron, Olivia Stanley and Savannah Baldridge.
