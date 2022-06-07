It was a story book senior season for Tate Walters at Pikeville.
First during basketball season, Walters helped lead the Panthers to an All “A” Classic state championship and then Pikeville took eventual state champion George Rogers Clark to the brink in the Sweet 16, before coming up just short.
Then earlier this spring, Walters helped Pikeville capture the Baseball All “A” Classic state championship as well.
Last Thursday, Walters added to the dream senior season by signing with the University of Pikeville to play college baseball.
“It’s always been a dream of mine and I’ve been working hard at it for a long time,” Walters said. “I’m just glad to have the opportunity to be in this spot. I’m just excited.”
What drew Walters’ attention on joining the UPike baseball program?
“I really liked the personalities of Coach Andrechuk and Coach Russell and everybody I’ve talked to,” Walters said. “I really like how they’re trying to rebuild this program and I’d really like to be a part of that.”
UPike recently announced the forthcoming addition of Bear Mountain a place to hold all of the Bears’ outdoor sports facilities.
“It’s definitely turning the corner, especially with Bear Mountain and everything going on,” Walters said. “It’s starting to become a whole new program and I’m real excited.”
Turning back to his senior season and winning two state championships, Walters was just happy to be a part of so much success at Pikeville.
“It was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget,” Walters said. “To be a part of both the basketball and baseball state titles and being able to help contribute to each team and be there with them is special.”
During his senior campaign on the diamond, Walters led the Panthers with a .476 batting average. The shortstop added a triple, 10 doubles, 20 RBIs, scored 27 runs and stole 12 bases.
He was a defensive stopper with great size and arm strength at the position.
Pikeville finished the season with a 22-12 record.
The Panthers won the All “A” Classic state championship and the 59th District title.
“Coach Andrechuk said, ‘First things first,’ and I guess that means that I have to put on some meat first,” Walters said. “I’m going to work on that and get right into the offseason work outs and go from there.”