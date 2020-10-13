The East Ridge Warriors welcomed the Wildcats of Bath County Friday night, with both teams looking for their first win of the season.
East Ridge came out on top with a 50-34 win over Bath County in Class 2A District 8 action.
The win also puts the Warriors in position to earn the No. 4 seed and earn a playoff spot. District 8 has five teams and only four teams make the playoffs.
The Warriors jumped out to an early 12-7 lead after the East Ridge defense forced a turnover on downs against Bath County with 7:42 to play before the half.
Head coach Ben Runyon’s defense came up huge a second time as Casey Kendrick recovered a fumble to give East Ridge the ball deep in Bath County territory. The Warriors took over with a first and goal on the Bath County two-yard line with 3:41 to play before the break.
Isaiah Adkins made quick work of the blunder as he punched it in with 2:48 to play in the second. The Warriors converted the two point-conversion to extend the lead to 20-7.
The East Ridge defense continued its dominance on the next possession. This time, it was Brandon Little jumping on another Bath County fumble 30 seconds later.
That gave Adkins plenty of time as he made a spectacular run inside the 30 and cut his way to the end zone with 10 seconds before halftime. The Warriors took a 26-7 lead to the locker room and major momentum.
Bath County got things going in the second half as Hunter McCoy cut the deficit to 26-14 with his TD run with 7:36 to play in the third.
It was too much East Ridge and Adkins, however as Adkins broke for his second big run of the night. This time, 70 plus yards for the score. The two point conversion pushed the Warrior lead out to 34-14 with 6:34 left in the third.
It was the Wildcats that would answer this time, as freshmen Carter Hart ran it up the right side for the score with 4:50 left on the clock.
Bath County looked to be forming a comeback as they added another score to open the fourth from the one yard line. That cut the Warrior lead to 34-27, and that was as close as it got.
East Ridge went right back to Adkins. He extended the lead back to 42-27 on his TD run from nine yards out. TheWarriors converted for the two points as well.
East Ridge put the nail in the coffin with 5:07 left in the game, as they tacked on their final score of the night to take a 50-27 lead.
The Wildcats made one last valiant effort as they punched it in with 59 seconds left in the game.
However, it was too much Warrior defense as East Ridge rolled to the 50-34 win. Not only a win, but a big district win.
East Ridge finally has that first win that has been eluding them. Bath County will have to look to next week to hopefully get in the win column.
With the win, East Ridge moves to 1-4 on the season. They improve to 1-2 in district play.
Bath County falls to 0-5 on the year, and are 0-3 against district opponents.
The Warriors will welcome another district foe Shelby Valley Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Bath County will travel to Eastern Kentucky and the Mountain Parkway once again as they visit Prestonsburg. No time is listed for kickoff for the Wildcats and Black Cats.
