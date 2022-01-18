Betsy Layne didn’t have standout Brady Robinson Friday night in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals against East Ridge.
That hurt the Bobcats, but it didn’t stop them from picking up a 48-42 win over the Warriors to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship against Pikeville.
Betsy Layne is known for its quick up and down style of play, but without Robinson, the Bobcats slowed the pace and played a slower half court game.
It worked as Jordan Frazier led Betsy Layne with a game-high 20 points, two steals and a block. Teammate Chase Mims added a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Nicholas Howell followed with eight points and Carter Parson added five. Andrew Kidd knocked down a big three in the win as well.
East Ridge’s Jonathan Mills didn’t play in the opening round win over Shelby Valley, but he opened the game with the Warriors’ first eight points as he knocked down two threes in that stretch. East Ridge held an early 8-2 lead.
Parsons knocked down a three with 1:19 left in the first, but Eli Sykes answered with a score for East Ridge as the Warriors held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter of play.
Betsy Layne’s defense stepped up in the second quarter.
The Bobcats only allowed two points to the Warriors the entire second quarter of play.
Frazier opened the second with a basket for the Bobcats and Parsons followed with a basket with 6:45 left in the half to give Betsy Layne a 13-12 lead.
Sykes answered for the Warriors with 4:22 left in the half to put East Ridge on top 14-13.
Howell knocked down a three for Betsy Layne. Mims followed with a basket and Frazier scored with 1:44 as the Bobcat lead grew to 20-14 with 1:44 left. Mims added a basket as Betsy Layne held a 22-14 lead at the halftime break.
Mims opened the third quarter with a basket as the Betsy Layne lead grew to 24-14.
East Ridge’s Eli Rose answered with a three to cut the lead to 24-17 with 5:45 left in the third.
The Warriors took a 27-26 lead after Braxton Stanley hit back-to-back threes. The threes capped off a 13-2 run.
Howell answered with a late three as Betsy Layne held a 29-27 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Sykes opened the fourth with a basket for East Ridge to tie things up at 29-29.
Kidd answered with a three for the Bobcats and Howell knocked down a pair of free throws as Betsy Layne held a 34-29 lead with 4:57 left.
From that point on, Betsy Layne knocked down 14 of 16 free throws to hold the Warriors off and pick up a 48-42 win.
Stanley led the way for East Ridge with a team-high 14 points and two steals. Mills added 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. Sykes finished with eight points and six rebounds. Isaac Woods added five points. Rose scored three points and pulled down seven rebounds. Brad Howell chipped in with one point.