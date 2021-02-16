Pike Central is in the midst of a three-game losing streak.
The Hawks have lost to Betsy Layne, East Ridge and Knott Central.
Over the weekend, the Hawks fell to the Warriors on Friday and the Patriots on Saturday.
East Ridge 80,
Pike Central 76
The Hawks put up a big fight, but couldn’t knock off the Warriors at home.
Pike Central had four players in double figure scoring on the night.
Josh Du Toit led the way for the Hawks with a team-high 23 points. Point guard Jaylen Rigdon followed with 17 points. Senior Bryce Adkins added 12 points. Latee Childers also reached double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds. Kasope Lawrence added eight points and nine rebounds. Peyton Compton added six points.
East Ridge didn’t have any stats listed on the KHSAA website at presstime.
The Hawks were 25 of 47 from the field (53.2 percent). Pike Central was 12 for 24 from three-point range (50 percent). The Hawks were 14 for 16 from the free-throw line (87.5 percent).
Pike Central pulled down 28 rebounds.
Knott Central 79,
Pike Central 51
Knott Central picked up a big 79-51 win over the Hawks Saturday.
Knott Central’s Josh McGuire led the way for the Patriots with a game-high 23 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Colby Napier followed with 15 points. Kizer Slone followed with 13 points. Kent Damron added 10. Scott Shepherd added eight points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Huff added eight points. Hunter Haddix chipped in with two.
The Patriots were 32 for 50 from the field (64 percent). Knott Central was five for 12 from the free-throw line (41.7 percent). The Patriots knocked down 10 of 16 from the free-throw line (62.5 percent).
Knott Central dominated the boards against Pike Central. The Patriots out rebounded the Hawks 35-17.
Senior guard Bryce Adkins led the way for the Hawks with a team-high 18 points. Jaylen Rigdon followed with 12 points. Josh Du Toit just missed double figures with nine. Peyton Compton and Zac Crum each scored three points. Kasope Lawrence, Latee Childers and Jaden Stewart scored two points apiece.
Pike Central was 19 for 58 from the field (32.8 percent). The Hawks were eight for 27 from three-point range (29.6 percent). The Hawks knocked down five of six free throws (83.3 percent).
Pike Central (7-5) is scheduled to host Belfry (5-7) in 60th District action Tuesday night.
