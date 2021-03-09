It was time.
Time for a change.
That was true for Donnie Burdine.
That was also true for the East Ridge football program.
So Friday evening, the Warriors announced Burdine as their new head football coach.
“First of all, Kevin (Justice) has been great,” Burdine said. “Mr. Justice has been great and unbelievable showing me around and explaining to me the history of East Ridge. Where the different areas are that lead into the school and things like that. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him and the area. We talked seven or eight years ago about this position and it was something that I was really intrigued about then. After I have gotten some experience and know what to look for in a coaching job, honestly, this is a diamond in the rough in my opinion. We have everything here to compete. We’ve got good looking kids, good looking facilities, a great weight room and new equipment. I don’t see any reason why East Ridge shouldn’t be a good football team. So when my son (Dylan Burden) and I decided that we wanted to go somewhere and do something together and build something here in his last couple of years, we took a look around all over the state. We had a lot of offers. We chose this place because we felt like we wanted to play in 2A football. We felt like the mountains were the place to be. There is great football over here. We didn’t see any reason that we couldn’t come here and build something really good with East Ridge.”
Burdine spent the previous six seasons as the head coach for Class 5A South Laurel.
In his six seasons at South Laurel, Burdine had a 19-42 record.
“I was the head coach at South Laurel for the past six years,” Burdine said. “Before that I was at Southwestern High School as the defensive coordinator and I had worked my way up there.”
Burdine was also at Southwestern as a defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach at South Laurel.
The Cardinals were in Class 5A District 7.
That district was one of the toughest districts in Class 5A in the state. It boasted district opponents like Pulaski County, North Laurel and Southwestern.
“At South Laurel, we were in one of the tougher districts in the state,” Burdine said. “Anybody who knows anything about 5A football knows about that district. You have Pulaski (County) and Southwestern both in it. North Laurel is a pretty good team most years and Whitley County is pretty good. That was a tough district to compete in, but this place has more things in place to be competitive than South Laurel did when I got there. Quite frankly, even after the six years that I spent there building stuff and replacing all of their equipment and doing all of the things we’ve done over the six years, I still feel like we’re in a better market to move forward then we would’ve been at South Laurel.”
Burdine’s squads at South Laurel have been known for their high-powered offenses.
The Cardinals like to throw a lot more than East Ridge has been accustomed to.
Look for East Ridge to transform from a Wing T offense to a Spread.
“So if anybody has watched East Ridge over the last couple of years, they know that they’ve been a Single Wing or Wing T type of offense,” Burdine said. “We won’t be doing that. That’s not what we do. We’ll be a spread team. We’ll be in Shotgun probably 90 to 95 or even 100 percent of the time. We are a run first team, but we don’t care to throw it. We’re going to have it spread out. We’re really a RPO or read option type of team. A lot of the stuff you see in college, we’ve been doing for the last seven years. At South Laurel six or seven years and before that we had some of those concepts that we had built in at Southwestern, so it goes way back with us.”
With the Spread offense, you have to have speed and athletes.
Burdine knows that and will try and get more kids interested in playing football at East Ridge.
He will look to the basketball team and the hallways to try and fill out his team.
But with the Spread, the offense should be a lot more fun and will get more players involved.
“Our basketball team here at East Ridge is a No. 1 seed (in the 59th District Tournament thanks to winning a blind draw),” Burden said. “More than likely they are going to move to the region tournament. So there are some athletes on that team for this area. We want to entice those kids to come out and catch footballs. We want to see them running touchdowns. That’s what we’re going to try to do. We’re going to take the kids we got and make them faster and we’re going to make them quicker. We’re going to work on the fundamentals of football, but then we’re going to go out and recruit a few athletes throughout the school. There are some kids who aren’t playing football who need to be playing football. So we are going to try and get those guys out too.”
Coach Burdine started out as a defensive coordinator at Southwestern.
He likes to run a 3-4 system, but doesn’t think his defensive scheme will be as big as an overhaul as the new offense at East Ridge.
“I’m a true 3-4 guy,” Burden said. “I believe in the 3-4 system. It’s extremely difficult to run. It’s not even that it’s so hard to coach, but that it’s hard to find the right pieces to run it the way it needs to be ran. We’re talking about that right now with the staff. We’re trying to decide do we want to go in and continue with the 3-4 because they’re basically in a 3-4 right now. So do we want to continue with that? When I watch film, I see a lot of good things with that, but they do make some mistakes. They aren’t horrible on defense, but we do have some improvement to make, but there is some real good potential there. Defensively, we might adjust some coverages and do some things differently on the back end, but I see the front end being a lot of the same, so it’s an easier transition for the kids. Think about being a 17 or 18-year old kid and some guy comes in and tells you we’re going to move from the Wing T to the Spread Offense and then says, ‘Oh by the way, we’re going to change your defense too.’ So I think we’ll be a little slower on that side of the ball for a change and do our first attack on the offensive side of the ball.”
Burdine will leave one tough district, Class 5A District 7 and enter another tough district, Class 2A District 8.
He is familiar with the teams and thinks catching up to Shelby Valley and Prestonsburg will be the first major step for the Warriors.
“So with Prestonsburg, we came over with South Laurel when my son was just a seventh-grader,” Burdine said. “That was five or six years ago and did some seven-on-seven with them. They had the same quality of athlete we had at South Laurel at that time. They were just as fast, just as big, just as quick. I know they run a different style now than they did then. They were a spread team back then and they run a little different style now. The athlete still compares to the same athlete that we came over with at the time. Also I think about Shelby Valley. Shelby Valley is one of the top teams in the district. They are just right down the road. To me, that is the first team that we have to work really hard to catch. We need to catch Shelby Valley, then we’ll worry about West Carter after that. The first thing that we have to do is focus in on trying to catch Prestonsburg and Shelby Valley. All of those teams have really good coaches and are all well coached. They all have good players, so we have our work cutout for us, but of course, that is what we’re here for.”
Coach Burdine played in a big game to start off the season — The North vs. South game (North Laurel vs. South Laurel).
Now, he will have the opportunity to coach in the second longest active bowl in the state. The Pike County Bowl.
The Pike County Bowl is one of the biggest bowls to kickoff the season in the entire state. It happens over two nights at two different sites.
“So North (Laurel) vs. South (Laurel) for several years was the first game of the season,” Burden said. “When I first came there, they (North Laurel) had a big lead on us in talent and it wasn’t much of a rivalry. That was the biggest game of the year for some of our kids. For me, it was just another football game because district is where you make your hay. It became very important to me before I left. In that game, WYMT is there and it is just a carnival type of atmosphere. That’s what I expect from this game. Then you have more teams. I think about that and think it’s probably going to be like that times 10. It’s going to be fun and exciting and gives us a chance to make a statement in front of a lot of people and also play a good football game.”
Before taking the job at East Ridge, coach Burdine watched a lot of game film of the Warriors.
What he saw, he liked.
“When I first thought about taking the job, I asked for access to their Hudl film,” Burden said. “I began to watch their Hudl film and I told my son and wife, ‘They got some really good ball players.’ They’ve got some players. They got some fight. They’re a little slow at foot on occaison, but as far as getting in there and battling and doing what you want, they are competitive. I see competitiveness just like you do. It may not show in the score and that is the way it is sometimes. When you’re a little bit off, we were a little bit off this season at South Laurel, it may not show in the score, but anybody who watches the ball game will say, ‘That was a pretty good ball game up until.’ That’s what I see out of them. I saw a good ball game out of those guys, up until a certain point. So what I want to do is, I want to come in and focus on getting faster and stronger and understanding exactly what we’re doing right now every single play. If we have to run five plays the whole year, that’s what we’ll run, but we want to be perfect at what we’re doing. The process is the most important thing. We’re not going to worry about wins and losses. I’ve never done that. I don’t believe in that. I actually lost focus once or twice in my time doing that. What I’ve learned is, if you lose focus of what’s important and that is doing everything right every day and you start to worry about L’s and W’s, you get a lot more L’s. We’re going to focus really hard on just coming in and competing every single day, the right way and doing the right thing. The most important thing that we’re going to do is we’re going to make better men than we do football players. That’s my No. 1 thing. I have a list of what I like to call the Football 10 Commandments. That is the No. 1 thing on there. Make better men than you do ball players. Our No. 1 focus is when we leave here, no matter how many wins or losses, people say that guy did a great job in the community and he helped people and helped our kids be better men and made East Ridge a better place to be.”
East Ridge has always struggled with depth.
So one of the biggest challenges ahead for coach Burdine is getting kids to come out and play football.
How will he get kids on the gridiron?
“So my number counter and philosophy is 10 percent of the total number of kids in this school should be playing football,” Burdine said. “When you start getting into 4A and 5A, those numbers start rising. It’s a little bit of a different math formula. Honestly if you’re coaching 5A, you want 80-100 kids. We were pushing 60 at times at South Laurel. My goal here is 50. That’s my goal. We need to have 45 to 50 kids on the roster. So how do we do that? We got to have fun and we have to let a lot of kids play. Another philosophy I have is, if you’re bad, you might as well play a lot of bad kids and get better. Instead of playing, 11 or 12 kids and still losing eight, nine or 10 games, we need to get a lot of kids on the field and get everybody experience if you’re going to go through that, you might as well go through it and earn something. Not just go through it with 11 or 12 seniors and see them go on and then start that process all over again with the next group. Our focus is going to be on getting kids to have fun. Seeing that there is value in playing for us. I put a lot of kids in college over the past six years and have a lot of kids in the service. Hopefully, we’re going to explain to them how our football program can help them be better people, be better men and husbands and do better in the future for having played the sport. That’s really our goal.”
The biggest thing that brought coach Burdine to East Ridge is finding a place that he and his son could grow together on the football field.
Dylan Burdine finished his sophomore season at South Laurel.
Dylan finished the season 91 for 161 passing for 1,297 yards and 13 TDs with eight interceptions. He was also second in rusher with 446 yards and eight TDs on 88 carries.
“That’s probably one of the most important things that brought us here,” Burden said. “I felt like this would be a good place to finish raising my son. He’s a sophomore right now. He’ll be a junior when football season starts. He’s a quarterback and in the first four or five games this season, he led 5A in in passing. We don’t throw it a ton. We’ll put it in the air 20-25 times a game, but we’re not Pulaski County, we’re not going to throw it 40 or more times a game. He’s a good solid football player, but he has a lot of stuff to learn. This seems like a good place that I can bring him and teach him the things the things that I want him to learn to be the kind of man that I want him to be.”
Coach Burdine met with his players Friday evening.
He is already working on turning East Ridge into that diamond that he sees in the rough.
