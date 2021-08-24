LICK CREEK – East Ridge’s new chief on the reservation has the Warriors started off on the right foot.
First-year head coach Donnie Burdine Jr., set out with a goal to change the culture of East Ridge football and the Warriors took the first step Friday night as they defeated visiting Floyd Central 42-35.
Burdine was quick to admit that the talent is there but the Warriors just needed to see it.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am, I will cry if I start telling you about how hard these kids have worked,” said Burdine. “When I came here, they just didn’t believe in themselves. We got some good-looking football players over here. We’ve got to learn to play better football, I get that, everybody knows that. But the biggest thing they needed was just a little faith and belief in themselves.”
Coach Burdine wasn’t the only Burdine who made a strong debut for the Warriors, his son Dylan Burdine more than passed the test on his first Friday night in an East Ridge uniform. The junior quarterback gave Floyd Central trouble from the start. The younger Burdine relied more on his feet, due to the sloppy field conditions, but scored four times, two via the ground and two through the air and converted three two-point conversions.
The elder Burdine was quick to point out the team effort it took but left the field proud of his son.
“It’s my opinion, but I am his father, that he is the best quarterback in the state of Kentucky for his grade,” Burdine said. “But people don’t give him the chance he deserves because he is 5 foot 10 instead of 6 foot 2 or 6 foot 3. We didn’t get to see him throw the ball a lot tonight because the field is absolutely horrible and the balls were soaking and wet and we were struggling to block their front.”
The game was back and forth early. Floyd Central struck first, on an eight-yard run by John Johnson, claiming the 6-0 advantage.
East Ridge (1-0) answered as sophomore back Nathan Martin carried the ball for a six-yard score. East Ridge converted the two-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead with 5:38 to play in the opening quarter.
The two teams continued to trade blows. A three-yard TD run by Floyd Central’s Sheston Johnson and an eight-yard run by East Ridge’s Burdine saw the first quarter end with a 16-12 East Ridge advantage.
Floyd Central started the second quarter with a long drive and a TD run by Bryce Thacker to take a 20-16 lead.
But that was short lived as the Warriors answered with a two-yard run by Burdine, taking a 24-20 lead, with 4:13 to play in the first half.
The only stop in the first half came as Floyd Central failed on a fake-punt, giving East Ridge good field position near the end of the half. The Warriors capitalized as Isaiah Adkins scored on a nine-yard scamper, giving East Ridge a 30-20 halftime advantage.
The Warriors continued to separate themselves, starting the third quarter with a strong drive, capped off as Burdine found Landon Robinson for a 12-yard scoring strike, pushing the lead to 36-20.
Floyd Central didn’t go away. The Jaguars put together back-to-back scores. The first coming on a two-yard run from John Johnson and the second coming on a one-yard run by Sheston Johnson. The two-point conversion trimmed the gap to 36-34 with 5:29 to play in the game.
East Ridge’s offense continued to roll, as Burdine threw a 30-yard TD pass to Adkins, with 1:59 to play in the game. East Ridge just missed on the conversion, keeping the game within one score, at 42-34.
But on Floyd Central’s first play in the ensuing possession, Zach Mason stepped up with a huge interception to seal the victory for the Warriors.
East Ridge will look to stay hot Friday as the Warriors plays Phelps in the Pike County Bowl at Belfry, kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM, both East Ridge and Phelps will be looking to go 2-0 on the young season.
Floyd Central (0-1) returns to action Friday night as the Jaguars visit Perry County Central for a 7:30 p.m. game.