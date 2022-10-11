LICK CREEK — East Ridge has had a couple of tough losses to open Class 2A District 8 play.
The Warriors still have playoff dreams this season and took a big step towards that as they picked up a 50-20 win over district rival Bath County last Friday night.
It was the Warriors’ first district win. East Ridge has two district games left. The Warriors likely need to win one of those to make it to the Class 2A playoffs. In a six team district, Shelby Valley and Martin County are the leaders with Prestonsburg following suit. East Ridge and West Carter each have one win. Bath County is winless in their first three district games. East Ridge has two games left against Shelby Valley and West Carter.
The Warriors came out ready to play and marched down the field on its opening drive. East Ridge senior quarterback Dylan Burdine scored on a scramble with 6:30 left in the first. The Warriors scored on the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead over Bath County.
East Ridge’s defense came up with a big stop and forced Bath County to turn the ball over on downs on its opening drive.
The Warriors responded and marched down the field as Isiah Adkins scored on a five-yard TD run with 2:17 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 14-0.
On Bath County’s next drive, East Ridge’s Zack Mason came up with a big interception to give the Warriors the ball back as the first quarter buzzer sounded on the play.
The Warriors opened the second quarter with the ball. Dylan Burdine rewarded Mason for his interception as he found Mason for a long TD pass with 8:56 left to play in the first half. Dylan Burdine scored on the two-point conversion as the Warriors’ lead grew to 22-0.
“It didn’t feel quick,” East Ridge Coach Donnie Burdine said. “We were not hitting on all cylinders tonight offensively. If you’ve seen us play before, you know we don’t make that many plays with penalties or mistakes, but we had a lot of young kids in who were just trying their best to do a good job. They got a little anxious at times and got caught for holding. Their (Bath County) line is so big too. They’re probably the second best line in our region other than Shelby Valley who has a great line. It was important, though. Our defense played well early. Then we got beat by a big pass there late in the second quarter and gave them a little bit of life. They’re like us, they’re real short handed. They’ve had a rough season so far and I feel like that gave them a little bit of hope and so they kept fighting. They wouldn’t lay down for us which is a testament to their coaches and players. They never quit. I tried to be nice there at the end and just run the clock out, but they wouldn’t have any of it. They wanted the ball back.”
Bath County answered with a score at the 3:03 mark in the second quarter to cut the Warriors’ lead to 22-6.
That gave East Ridge just enough time to march down the field for one final score of the first half. Dylan Burdine found Adkins for a TD with just eight seconds left in the first half. The Warriors took a 28-6 lead into the break over Bath County.
At halftime, it was announced that East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine had surpassed 5,000 yards passing during his career.
Bath County opened the third quarter with the ball and quarterback Derek Butcher scored with 7:23 left. After the two-point conversion, the Wildcats trailed East Ridge 28-14.
The Warriors answered quickly as Dylan Burdine rushed for a TD with 6:17 left in the third to push the lead to 34-14.
Dylan Burdine finished the game 17 for 25 passing for 278 yards and four TDs. He added 157 rushing yards and a score to lead East Ridge.
“People don’t realize and it’s probably because we’re 3-4, but when everybody is healthy, we’re a really good football team,” Donnie Burdine said. “We have a lot of very close losses. The Martin County game got away from us last week, but if you go back and watch it, we had a chance to open that game up in the first half and we dropped a couple of TD passes. We let them hang around and they’re big and powerful. We had a couple of guys out and they were just able to run over top of us there in the second half. Isaiah (Adkins) Dylan (Burdine), Zack (Mason) and all of these kids have stepped up and we’re a much better football team than we were last year. It just so happens that there are other good football teams in our district. Prestonsburg is a good football team. We had them beat out here and just gave it away in the end. We’ve been like that a couple of times. We’re a player or two short of being really good, but these guys fight like crazy for me. They’re still on pace to meet their goal. Their goal is to get themselves into the playoffs healthy and to see if we can make some noise.”
The Warriors weren’t finished, though. East Ridge caused Bath County to fumble and the Warriors recovered the ball with 5:20 left in the third.
The Warriors turned it into points quickly as Adkins ran the ball in from two yards out with 4:50 left in the third quarter. Dylan Burdine added the two-point conversion as the lead grew to 44-14.
Adkins finished the game with 58 yards rushing and two TDs. He added five catches for 74 yards and a TD.
Dylan Burdine found Adkins again at the end of the third quarter to push the lead to 50-14.
The Warriors had a running clock of the entire fourth quarter.
Bath County added another long TD pass to cut the lead to 50-20 and set the game’s final score.
Mason led the East Ridge receivers with seven catches for 135 yards and a TD. Landon Robinson followed with four catches for 53 yards. Gabe Mullins added a 16-yard reception.
Dylan Burdine led East Ridge’s defense with 13 tackles. Jacob Ferran followed with 10. Robinson added seven. Mason had six tackles, a sack and an interception on the night.
Hayden Robinette forced a fumble for the Warriors and Zack Adkins and Robinson each had fumble recoveries.
East Ridge (3-4) is scheduled to face off with district rival Shelby Valley Friday night. The Warriors are set to host the Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“Unfortunately, we have a demon football team coming in next week,” Donnie Burdine said. “They’re probably the best team in the region if you ask me. They score points. It’s like a pinball machine. They just line up and go. Russ (Osborne) is really good and No. 5 (Jayden Newsome) Is probably the heart and soul of the entire team. We’re going to be missing our three guys again next week, which for us is six spots. You replace six spots on a football field with kids who couldn’t get on, until the injuries, you’re not the same quality of team you were before. I hope everybody realizes that. We’re just going to do our best to game plan and fight like crazy and hopefully gain a little of respect from Shelby Valley. That’s really what we are after. Then all of our guys should be healthy and back for West Carter barring anymore injuries. We’re going to put all of our marbles on that game right there and see if we can win that one on the road after and three and 1/2 hour trip up there.We’re just going to see if we can get into the playoffs. I feel like this team has more in them if we can just keep growing and keep learning and get into the playoffs. That’s our focus.”