ROBINSON CREEK — There is no substitute for experience.
The moment wasn’t too big for East Ridge Tuesday night in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament as the Warriors picked up a 60-49 win over tournament host Shelby Valley.
The Warriors advanced to the 59th District championship with the win and secured a spot in the 15th Region Tournament. The championship game between East Ridge and Pikeville was scheduled for Thursday night. That game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express. For complete coverage see the News-Express Facebook Page and check the Tuesday edition.
Shelby Valley came out ready as Collier Fuller and Chaz Brown knocked down back-to-back threes to give the Wildcats an early 6-2 lead over the Warriors.
Russ Osborne pushed Shelby Valley’s lead to 17-8 with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
After that, East Ridge settled down and the senior laden team started to show its experience in big games.
Braxton Stanley hit a deep three to beat the first quarter buzzer and cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 17-13 after the first quarter of play.
The Warriors built on that momentum in the second quarter.
Isaac Woods knocked down a three to open the second and cut the lead to 17-16.
Woods scored and was fouled with 4:28 left; he knocked down the free throw to put East Ridge up 22-21.
Jonathan Mills, missed the last game against Shelby Valley, but was back in the lineup Tuesday night. He knocked down a three with 3:52 left in the first half as East Ridge’s lead grew to 25-21.
Stanley knocked down another three with 3:14 left in the half to cap off a 15-4 run and push the Warriors’ lead to 28-21.
Osborne knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:56 left to cut the lead to 28-23.
The Warriors finished the first half off with a big play to build even more momentum going into the half.
After a shot went up to beat the buzzer, Eli Sykes tipped the ball in to beat the buzzer and push East Ridge’s lead to 34-24 at the halftime break.
Mills opened the third with a three to push the Warriors’ lead to 37-24.
Preston Johnson scored for Shelby Valley with 4:41 left in the third to cut the lead to single digits (39-30).
East Ridge held a 47-38 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
The Warriors’ defense put the game away in the fourth quarter.
East Ridge held Shelby Valley to just three fourth quarter points as the Warriors advanced to the district championship.
Mills scored the first four points of the fourth to push the East Ridge lead to 51-38.
Brown scored Shelby Valley’s only three points of the fourth quarter by knocking down a three with 1:42 left to play. That cut the East Ridge lead to 54-41, but that wasn’t enough for Shelby Valley.
Mills and Woods each scored 14 points to lead East Ridge in scoring. Sykes followed with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Stanley added nine points. Brad Howell added seven and Eli Rose scored four.
Osborne led the Wildcats with a team-high 13 points. Brown added seven. Johnson scored six points. Fuller added five. Caleb Lovins scored four and pulled down seven rebounds. Riley Phillips added four points. Ethan Sykes chipped in with two points.
Shelby Valley finished the season with a 16-10 record.
This is one of the rare occasions the Wildcats haven’t made it to the 15th Region Tournament. This is the first time since the 2015-16 season the Wildcats haven’t advanced to the region tournament.