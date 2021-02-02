LICK CREEK — It took a team effort from East Ridge Thursday night to hold off Pikeville and Rylee Samons.
The Warriors got that complete team effort as they picked up a 95-83 win over the Panthers in 59th District action.
East Ridge had four players reach double figures. Isaac Woods led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 32 points. Eli Sykes followed with 26 points. Hunter Damron added 16 points and Braxton Stanley also reached double figure scoring with 13 points. Jon Mills chipped in with eight.
It took that team effort from the Warriors to overcome Pikeville’s Rylee Samons’ 50-point performance.
Yes, Samons scored 50 points for the Panthers in the loss. Samons couldn’t be stopped all game.
The game was fast paced from the start. Pikeville’s Laithan Hall hit an early three to give the Panthers a 5-2 lead.
East Ridge answered with an 11-2 run to take a 13-7 lead. In that run, Woods hit a three and a basket and Sykes scored the other six points.
Woods finished the first quarter by chucking a 70-foot three to beat the first quarter buzzer and gave the Warriors an 18-16 lead over Pikeville.
Woods and Sykes scored eight points for East Ridge in the quarter, while Samons led the Panthers with eight as well.
Damron opened the second with a three for the Warriors to push the lead to 21-16.
Lukas Manns answered with a basket for the Panthers.
Stanley then fired in a three for the Warriors to push the lead to 24-16 with 6:32 left in the first half.
Sykes scored back-to-back baskets for East Ridge to push the lead to double figures (31-20) with 3:18 left in the half.
Samons scored six straight to end the first half for the Panthers and cut the halftime lead to 33-28.
Samons had 14 points at the break.
The start of the second half was tough for Pikeville.
The Panthers were whistled for an intentional foul to open the third. Mills knocked down both free throws for the Warriors. Damron then knocked down a three and was fouled with 7:17 left in the third; he knocked down the free throw to push the lead to 41-28.
Woods added a three with 6:04 left to push the lead to 46-32.
Pikeville responded with a 12-0 run to get back into the game. Lockhart started the run with a basket and then Samons scored 10 straight. Samons knocked down a three with 4:50 left to cut the lead to 46-44.
Then Pikeville was whistled for a technical foul.
That killed the Panthers’ momentum.
Woods knocked down both technical free throws and Mills followed by splitting a pair of free throws to put the Warriors up 53-44.
East Ridge held a 67-59 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
In the fourth quarter, East Ridge held the Panthers off.
Pikeville cut the lead under double figures once. With 1:39 left to play, Samons scored and was fouled; he made the free throw to cut the lead to eight (88-81), but that was as close as the Panthers would get as East Ridge pulled out the 95-83 win over the Panthers in 59th District play.
Scoring
East Ridge — Isaac Woods 32, Eli Sykes 26, Hunter Damron 16, Braxton Stanley 13, Jon Mills 8.
Pikeville — Rylee Samons 50, Zac Lockhart 9, Laithan Hall 6, Tate Walters 6, Lukas Manns 4, Brandon Lowe 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.