Pulaski County at Belfry
ARH Bowl
Who: Pulaski County (0-0) at Belfry (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 19 7:30 p.m.
Location: Haywood Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: John Hines, Pulaski County. Philip Haywood, Belfry.
Belfry visited Pulaski County last year in the season opener. The Class 5A Maroons handed the Pirates a 55-13 loss to open the season last year.
Quarterback Drew Polston led the way for Pulaski County last season. He was 21 for 28 passing for 327 yards and five TDs.
The Pirates don’t have to worry about him, though as he graduated.
Wide receiver Antonio Palmer finished the game with four catches for 128 yards and two TDs last year for the Maroons. Barek Williams had seven catches for 112 yards and two TDs. Chandler Godby had seven catches for 68 yards and a TD as well.
Palmer graduated last season, but Williams and Godby will return for their senior seasons at Pulaski County.
Running back Donovan Abbott rushed for 84 yards and a TD last year as well, but the Pirates won’t have to worry about him due to graduation as well.
For Belfry Issac Dixon led the way for the Pirates with 120 rushing yards and two TDs, while trying to play quarterback.
But the Maroons won’t have to worry about the reigning Mr. Football who is currently at the University of Kentucky.
Both teams will have different looks on offense.
Bryson Dugger returns for Pulaski County and could be the starting quarterback.
Besides Polston, three other players saw snaps under center for the Maroons last season.
Dugger was 22 for 40 passing for 298 yards and a TD with five interceptions. Jaylon Woodridge was seven for 13 for 81 yards and a TD. Brady Cain was two for two for 48 yards.
Godby is the top returner on offense for Pulaski County. He led the team with 75 receptions for 1,061 yards and 15 TDs.
Dugger followed with 39 catches for 408 yards and two TDs.
Belfry’s top returner on offense will be fullback Dre Young. Young rushed for 655 yards and seven TDs on 110 yards.
Belfry quarterback Caden Woolum makes the move to halfback and will be trying to find his way in the new role.
The Pirates have been using Mikey Hilton and freshman quarterback Chase Varney at quarterback. Both could see time against Pulaski County.
Belfry’s line will be strong and should help the Pirates’ run game.
Belfry will try and wear Pulaski County down with its power run game and power defense.
Pulaski County will try and use its finesse on offense to spread the field and create in space.
The team who can dictate the style of play could walk away with the win.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, Dre Young.
Early on in the season, the Pirates will rely on Young running the ball.
The three fullbacks have more experience than the halfback spot.
Look for the Pirates to lean on the fullbacks to try and get three and four yards a carry up the middle and just keep moving the clock and the chains.
Young does possess speed and can break some big TD runs as well, but Belfry will want to move the ball methodically and wear down the Maroons.
If Young can have a big game and keep the chains moving, the Pirates could walk away with a big Week 1 win.
Pikeville at Corbin
Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic
Who: Pikeville (0-0) at Corbin (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 19 8:00 p.m.
Location: Denes Stadium, Corbin.
Coaches: Chris McNamee, Pikeville. Tom Greer, Corbin.
Pikeville will open the season with a test as the Panthers travel to Class 4A power Corbin.
Both teams had successful 2021 campaigns as Pikeville won the Class A state championship, while Corbin advanced to the Class 4A Region championship before falling to Johnson Central 34-13. The loss to Johnson Central was the Redounds’ only loss of the season last year.
Quarterback Cameron Combs is back to lead the Redhounds’ offense. Combs was 92 for 157 for 1,529 yards and 13 TDs last season with only one interception. He also rushed for 563 yards and nine TDs on 71 carries.
The Redhounds lost their top two running backs in Seth Huff and Seth Mills, though. Ethan Gregory could step up and become the lead back for the Redhounds though. As a sophomore he rushed for 318 yards and two TDs on 46 carries.
Leading receiver Dakota Patterson is back. Patterson had 32 receptions for 508 yards and three TDs last year.
Last season, freshman Mikey Neal led the Redhounds’ defense with 112 tackles. He is back for his sophomore season.
Corbin’s secondary came up with 17 interceptions last season. The Redhounds also forced eight fumbles on defense and recovered nine fumbles on the season.
Pikeville lost some talent from last year as well, but the Panthers just reload with talent.
The biggest question mark going into the season was the quarterback spot.
After a couple of scrimmages, Pikeville has plenty of talent at quarterback.
But the Panthers seem to have settled on two players who will split time.
Isaac Duty is more of the standard drop back and throw quarterback, while Tayvian Boykins is just an athlete and outstanding runner.
Against Shelby Valley, Boykins broke a big run for a long TD score early.
That got the Panther offense going.
Duty also had success throwing.
But Pikeville also has a talented line and they return the top rusher from all classes from a year ago in Blake Birchfield.
Plus, on offense Grant Scott is back and Wade Hensley has been catching everything.
Up front the Peyton and Mason Sayers anchor the line.
Pikeville has plenty of weapons on offense.
Pikeville also has plenty of weapons on defense.
In the scrimmage against Shelby Valley, Jeb Wilkerson had two interceptions and one of those he returned the length of the field for a score.
Pikeville’s defense is fast and they like to hit.
Corbin is a bigger school, but Pikeville won’t be intimidated.
This could turn out to be one of the better games in the state to open the season.
Both teams return a lot of talent and both want to get a win to start off on the right foot.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, Tayvian Boykins.
It will be hard to keep him off the field for long periods of time.
His speed and elusiveness are rare.
In both scrimmage games, he has had big runs to break open TDs.
Look for Boykins to get some carries to take some pressure off of Birchfield.
The combo of Boykins and Birchfield will give opposing defenses nightmares.
Plus if Boykins can make an impact running the ball, look for Duty and the passing game to get going as well.
Boykins could be the key if Pikeville wants to leave Corbin with a win.
Pendleton Co. at Pike Central
Who: Pendleton County (0-0) at Pike Central (0-0)
Kickoff: Saturday, August 20 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Kyle Pettit, Pendleton County. Ronn Varney, Pike Central.
Pike Central and Pendleton County faced each other in the opening game of last season.
The Hawks fell on the road 20-8.
Pike Central was without Matt Anderson, though.
Anderson is always a factor and that hurt the Hawks’ offense.
Pike Central lost starting quarterback Tayvian Boykins who transferred to Pikeville.
That will hurt their offense this season.
The Wildcats lost starting quarterback Jacob Redden from last season. Redden was the Wildcats’ leading passer and rusher.
Pendleton County’s second leading rusher, Oak Fields, also graduated.
So Pendleton County’s offense will be very different this time around.
Pike Central has some size and experience returning on the line.
So that can give Anderson some help.
Pike Central quarterback Daymon Scammell will be making his first career start for the Hawks.
Scammell will have to help take some pressure off of Anderson on offense because Pendleton County will be zeroing in on him.
Pike Central’s defense should have some returners as well.
Who 2 Watch: Until someone else steps up for Pike Central, all eyes will be on Anderson.
Anderson had a nagging knee injury last season, but he still finished the season rushing for 1,052 yards and 12 TDs in just eight games.
Anderson lost some weight in the offseason and will enter the season in the best shape of his career.
He will have to carry the offense.
He’s hoping the weight loss helps with his stamina and speed.
Anderson has proven in the past that he can carry the offensive load.
He’ll have to do it again if the Hawks want to open the season with a big home win Saturday night.
Shelby Valley at Letcher Central
Who: Shelby Valley (0-0) at Letcher Central (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 19 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cougar Stadium, Whitesburg.
Coaches: Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley. Junior Matthews, Letcher Central.
Shelby Valley and Letcher Central opened up regular season play last season.
The Cougars picked up a 50-13 win over the Wildcats.
Letcher Central is a Class 4A squad and they had a really strong season in 2021.
The Cougars lost a lot of talent to graduation, though.
Letcher Central starting quarterback and leading rusher Carson Adams is the biggest loss for the Cougars.
But he isn’t the only loss at the skill spots as running back Hayden Brashear graduated as well. The Cougars also lost Ison Wyatt, Nicholas Having and Alex Blair to graduation.
Jonah Little returns and he is an athlete. He could be a contender to play at quarterback. Little had little experience at quarterback last season as he was seven for 13 passing for 53 yards and an interception. Peyton Combs had one pass for 29 yards as well.
Little rushed for 218 yards and three TDs on 26 carries and caught 31 passes for 499 yards and five TDs.
Little had a big game against Shelby Valley last season as he led the team in rushing with 87 yards and two TDs on three carries. He also scored on a kick return for a TD and he converted a two-point conversion.
Isaac Matthews returns and should have a bigger role for the Cougars.
Last season, Matthews rushed for 207 yards and four TDs on 33 carries. He also caught two passes for 13 yards.
Shelby Valley returns a lot from last season.
Nearly the whole team.
The Wildcats are looking to improve from its 5-6 record from a year ago.
Russ Osborne will be enter his junior season as a three-year starter.
Senior running back Jayden Newsome is back on offense as well.
The Wildcats receiving corps is back as well. Look for Jesse Cook, Brady Bentley, John Luke Fields, Jordan Ratliff and maybe even Lincoln Billiter to all be catching passes.
Osborne will have weapons around him on offense.
Also center Caleb Lovins will be back at center and Brendon Whetsel saw a lot of time on the line as well. Billiter could also see time on the line.
Back on the line is Kyler Click.
Click is an opposing figure. Last season as a freshman he got playing time, but finished the season injured.
He has lost weight and gained speed and power in the offseason.
If he progresses, he could turn into one of the most dominant linemen in the state.
On defense, the Wildcats return a lot of guys with experience.
Lovins and Billiter will be the leaders on the defensive side of things. Ratliff turned into a solid defensive back as well and will be a senior leader on the back end of the defense for the Wildcats.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Jayden Newsome.
Russ Osborne will get the attention and deservedly so, but Newsome running the ball makes the Wildcats go.
He will be entering his senior season and is coming off of a big junior season.
Newsome will have to have success in the run game to help take pressure off of Osborne and the passing game.
Newsome can also catch passes and will affect the game receiving as well.
If Newsome has a big game, look for the Wildcats to have a chance to pull out a big road win at Letcher Central to open the season.
Phelps at Pineville
Who: Phelps (0-0) at Pineville (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 19 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bill Adams Stadium, Pineville.
Coaches: Randy Smith, Phelps. Allen Harris, Pineville.
Phelps will enter the season as Randy Smith returns to the sidelines to coach the Hornets.
Smith was the head coach at Phelps from 2013 to 2015 before David Jones took over for the Hornets. In 2015, he was co-head coach along with Butch Joplin.
The Hornets will have a different look this season as they dropped out of Class A District play.
Phelps and Pineville opened the season against each other last year.
Pineville walked away with a 26-20 win.
The Hornets have low numbers and there was a question during the summer if they’d field a team or not.
Phelps dropped out of the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
Who 2 Watch: The Hornets don’t return a lot of guys from last season, but Corey Turnmire returns as the Hornets’ top rusher.
Last season he rushed for 84 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Turnmire will have to step up his production and have a big game if the Hornets want to escape Pineville with a win.
Waggener at East Ridge
Armed Forces First Responders Bowl
Who: Waggener (0-0) at East Ridge (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, August 19 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Tribe, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Tye Lawson, Waggener. Donnie Burdine, East Ridge.
Class 4A Waggener comes into Lick Creek and will pose a major test for the Warriors.
Waggener and East Ridge head similar seasons last year.
Waggener opened the season 2-2, but dropped their final six games to finish with a 2-8 record.
East Ridge opener last season with two straight wins and then dropped their final eight to finish the season with a 2-8 record as well.
The Warriors had some key injuries last season.
But after a year of work, the Warriors return a lot of players on both sides of the ball, especially offensively.
Offensively the Warriors looked sharp in their final scrimmage against Paintsville.
Quarterback Dylan Burdine is coming off of a big season.
Last year, Burdine was 134 for 226 passing for 2,012 yards and 18 TDs with six interceptions. He also led the Warriors in rushing with 721 yards and 15 TDs on 147 carries.
East Ridge returns a lot of its receivers. Isiah Adkins, Brad Howell, Zack Mason and Landon Robinson all return. Adkins led the Warriors with 34 catches for 528 yards and six TDs last season. Howell followed with 23 catches for 503 yards and seven TDs. Mason added 46 catches for 475 yards and a TD. Robinson hauled in 15 passes for 272 yards and three TDs.
At running back, Gabe Mullins and Nathan Martin both return. Mullins rushed for 349 yards and three TDs on 77 carries and Martin added 232 yards and two TDs on 66 carries.
On defense, East Ridge lost top tackler Daulton Caudill and Jo Jo Ratliff to graduation. Ratliff was injured early in the season and missed most of the year.
Mason is the Warriors’ top returning tackler. Mason had 81 tackles last season. Mullins followed with 64.
Mason also led the Warriors with interceptions with two.
Waggener didn’t post full season stats from last season on the KHSAA website.
Waggener does return starting quarterback Josh Steineker, though.
The Wildcats did lose top running back Keivontez Bell due to graduation.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Zack Mason.
In the Warriors’ preseason game against Paintsville, Mason was all over the field.
He caught a TD pass and was active on both sides of the ball.
Mason was the second string quarterback as well in the scrimmage.
Look for Mason to get involved on both sides of the ball and with his ability to play different positions, a possible trick play could help take the load off of starting quarterback Dylan Burdine.